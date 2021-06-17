Local golf notebook: Ridgewood to get first face lift in nearly 30 years

Ridgewood Country Club will undergo its first major golf course renovation in nearly three decades after members voted to approve a multi-million dollar, wide-ranging proposal from Oklahoma architect Tripp Davis. However, construction will not begin until early 2023.
The detailed plan will update the tee boxes, fairways and greens on the only fully private course in Waco. The project approved has a $5.1 million price tag, according to multiple members who have seen the plans. The final vote came after a long series of club meetings and member deliberations.
Because of where the course, first opened in 1947 and designed by Texas architect Ralph Plummer, sits next to Lake Waco, approval must be overseen by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. Then materials must be ordered and contractors hired to work with Davis and Ridgewood Superintendent Travis Moore. That will push the start of the Ridgewood renovation to early 2023.
Next year, Ridgewood will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a series of lavish events.
“This project will make a good course even greater,” said Ridgewood head pro Jimmy Cunningham. “It’s tough to shut down the course for an extended period, but we feel like we’re polishing the golf gem we have here and making it even better.”
Work will include reshaping the greens on the course and shifting the bunkers to better accommodate the modern game. Because of the location, the course routing itself is not expected to change and the par-72 design is not expected to add much length.
Davis, a former all-conference player at the University of Oklahoma, has received plenty of acclaim in the golf architecture world for his designs of The Tribute and Old American Golf Club outside of Dallas along with his recent renovation of the Northwood Club in Dallas, the site of the 1952 U.S. Open.
“It is an incredible site that was well routed so we have a lot to work with,” said Davis of the Ridgewood facility, which he toured numerous times before making several presentations to Ridgewood members. “Getting bunker placement to where it’s more strategic and adding more variety to the greens will make the site shine.”
Cunningham thinks the project will benefit Ridgewood's membership.
“It's a really good thing for the club,” added Cunningham, who is in his second tour of duty at Ridgewood. “It’s something you have to do to maintain the standard.”
Shortly after Cunningham left the first time, the fairways at Ridgewood were renovated in 1994 and the greens have since been resurfaced, but not altered as they will be in the Davis plan.
Ridgewood, the practice home of the Baylor women's golf team, has already been selected as one of the sites to host the 2026 NCAA Regional for women’s golf.
It recently hosted the 2020 Texas Senior Championships conducted by the Texas Golf Association along with the TGA Legends Junior Tour Texas Cup Invitational.
In both his projects at Old American and The Tribute Golf Club, Davis worked with PGA Tour player and Dallas native Justin Leonard. Ironically, Ridgewood is where Leonard’s bid for a record fourth straight Southwest Conference golf title came to an end while playing for the University of Texas. He failed to solve the tricky layout and was upset as a UT senior.
Waco City Golf Championship on the books
Postponed last year by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2021 Waco City Golf Championship will be back in full force this summer, as the event is returning August 21-22 at city-owned Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
The tournament is open to all Waco-area residents and conducted in multiple flights over two days.
“The Cottonwood greens are on the road to recovery after the turf loss damage suffered during the winter storm this year, but will be nice for the City Championship,” said Cottonwood head pro Kenny Duron. “Everything else in in great shape.”
The news is not as good for the annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic. For the second year in a row, the Waco Chamber of Commerce made the decision to cancel the annual event once won by Jordan Spieth.
Bob Lilly Tournament back this weekend
“Mr. Cowboy” himself, Bob Lilly, will be back in Waco this weekend as Bear Ridge Golf Club hosts the 24th annual Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Tournament, benefiting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
The event will feature a Friday Flight and Auction Party on Friday, with several items up for auction, including a Patrick Mahomes-autographed Texas Tech helmet, TCU and Cowboys helmets autographed by Lilly, Mike Tyson-autographed boxing gloves, and an acoustic guitar signed by country star Hank Williams Jr. The party starts at 6 p.m., with tickets available for $75 by calling 254-756-1633.
Saturday will offer registered players the opportunity to play a round in a foursome with a variety of sports stars.