Golf notebook: Waco-area players flock to Topgolf preview

The event made perfect sense, said Mike Tomasik, Topgolf operations manager.

"McLane is an iconic stadium, we're opening up a site here this spring, so it was a slam dunk to come here,” Tomasik said.

The Waco venue is Topgolf's first in the state to feature a smaller, one-story structure. It was supposed to be already opened, but progress was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topgolf President Craig Kessler said he understand the interest of Central Texas golfers for the new sports and entertainment venue.

“We do appreciate the interest and thanks for thinking of us,” he said, adding the facility would opening in the coming months,

While no exact opening day has been set, Topgolf recently unveiled its website for the local location (topgolf.com/us/waco), complete with color renderings of the new site along with sign-up information, prices, hours and group reservations for the Central Texas facility.

When it does finally open in the coming months, those who have seen the one-story smaller site in other cities said local golfers and those looking for a fun outdoor activity will be impressed.