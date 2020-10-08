Local golf notebook: Waco city golf tourney hits skids due to COVID

Tompkins said play has continued to pick up since the new greens were installed later this summer and thinks the course will only improve.

“We haven’t seen what October and November is going to bring us for number of rounds and weather, but we’re pleased with the progress,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be for sure, our goal is to be one of the best in Texas.”

MCC golfers staying busy

While both the Baylor men’s and women’s teams have already captured prestigious tournament titles during the early fall 2020 season, MCC golf coach Vince Clark said he is trying to get his team in as many tournaments and as many practice rounds as possible in these uncertain times.

Already the Highlanders have played in one tournament his fall, have another scheduled for next weekend and a third set for November. The main portion of their schedule, and a quest for another national junior college national championship, is set for the spring, virus conditions permitting of course.

“I just want to get my kids as many rounds as possible,” Clark said. “They want to compete and they want to practice and that’s what we’re trying to do.”