Meridian senior Brendon Knowles shot an 82 in the first round of the Class 1A state golf tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle on Monday.

Knowles stands in a tie for 10th place overall, seven strokes back of the leader Kenny Arnett of D’Hanis.

At the 5A tournament at White Wing Golf Club, the Lake Belton team opened with a score of 315, and are in a tie for ninth place in the 12-team field. The Broncos were led by Chandler Cooke’s 77.

The boys’ state golf tournaments wrap up Tuesday.