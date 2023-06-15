What are you planning for your summer vacation? As for Corbin Null, he will get his chance to compete against the best junior golfers in the country.

The Midway golfer, who will be a senior in the 2023-24 school year, qualified on Wednesday for the upcoming 75th annual U.S. Junior Amateur Championships, which will be held July 24-29 in Charleston, S.C., at the Daniel Island Club.

Null earned his spot by tying for first with two other golfers at 4-under 68 in an 18-hole qualifier on Wednesday at Nucracker Golf Club in Granbury. Null thrust himself to the forefront with an eagle on the 511-yard, par-5 No. 11 hole. But his closing stretch may have been even more impressive. Null was at 1-under going into hole 16, but closed with three straight birdies to finish with a 68, allowing him to land one of the four qualifying spots for the US Junior Amateurs.

He tied with Alex Palanga of The Woodlands and Shiv Parmar of Selma, Texas, for first, while Ethan Fang of Plano shot 3-under 69 and picked up the tournament’s other qualifying spot.

Null, who is committed to Baylor, will part of the elite 264-player national field in South Carolina. He will be looking to join Texans like Hunter Mahan, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth among the list of champions of the US Junior Amateur.