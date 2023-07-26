CHARLESTON, S.C. — Midway junior Corbin Null may have missed the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur, but he still gained some valuable experience.

Null finished at 7-over 150 after two rounds of stroke play at the Daniel Island Club, shooting 75 in both rounds. That wasn’t quite enough to make the cut for the top 64 players who advanced to the match play competition.

Still, it should go down as valuable experience against some of the most talented young golfers in the country for Null. The Baylor commit plans to compete in the George Hannon Junior Invitational in Austin Aug. 7-8 before starting his senior year at Midway and competing in some fall tournaments for the Panthers.