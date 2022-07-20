Midway's Null voids heat, competition to claim tournament title in Arlington

For most Texans, it’s been a summer for staying inside and making friends with the air conditioning. But for Midway golfer Corbin Null, there’s no offseason when you want to sharpen up your game.

Null put together a sizzling performance amid the brutal, triple-digit heat to win the Crown Golf Arlington Junior Open this week at the Texas Rangers Golf Club. He carded consecutive rounds of 71 to snag the tournament title by four strokes over his nearest challenger, Hubert Kim of Lewisville.

These days, the state’s top junior golfers aren’t just fighting the field. They’re battling the conditions and trying not to melt out there.

“So, the first day I was with the first group off, like 9 o’clock in the morning, so it wasn’t that hot, but toward the end of the round it got stupid hot, and the wind was gusting all day at, like, 25 or 30 (miles an hour),” Null said. “That made it tough, that’s for sure. But the second day was really tough. I felt it, too. I was with the last group, the exact opposite, I was in the first group the first day. It was probably 109 or 110 (degrees), in terms of what it felt like. The wind made it a little better, because it was blowing about 30 miles an hour.”

Because of this unusually hot summer, golf courses aren’t necessarily playing the same as they have in the past. Null had played two past tournaments at Rangers Golf Club, but he noticed this time around that the fairways were as hard as a sidewalk in places.

“I knew (the course) pretty well. But this one was really different, because the ground was so hard. You could hit a 3-iron 300 yards, almost. It was definitely different,” he said. (Well, maybe Null could hit a 3-iron 300 yards. The average hacker, not so much.)

Null has placed a particular emphasis on his ball striking this summer, as he tries to sharpen up that facet of his game to where it was about a year ago. He is seeing it come around, and definitely walked away from this week’s event with no shortage of optimism.

“It raises my confidence a ton,” Null said of the victory, “especially shooting two under-par rounds. Seeing the ball go in the hole more helps a lot. … My ball striking, in the past couple of weeks and months, has begun to get back in the shape it was in. I’m really pumped about that.

Null helped Midway reach the UIL State Tournament in 2021 for the first time in 25 years. This spring the Panthers finished one stroke shy of advancing to state out of the regional tournament, but Null certainly played well, with rounds of 76 and 77 at Bear Ridge.

Before he starts his junior year for the Panthers in the fall, he still has a couple of big junior tournaments coming up on his summer agenda. He’ll play in the 96th Texas Junior Amateur at Horseshoe Bay, Texas, on July 25-27, and has plans to play in an American Junior Golf Association event in Colorado in August.

Soon thereafter, school will be starting. Null plans to play in three to four junior tournaments this fall on the weekend, and he’s especially looking forward to what the spring will bring for Midway. Even though the Panthers graduated one of their top players in regional champion and UTSA signee Brayden Bare, they have high hopes of getting back to state in 2023.

“I’m super pumped for our team,” Null said. “I think we’re going to be in really good shape. It should be fun, because all the guys on the team right now are my best friends. We should have a lot of fun.”