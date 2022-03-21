New leader at Ridgewood Country Club

Longtime Ridgewood Country Club course superintendent Travis Moore recently took a new job at 36-hole Dallas Athletic Club, a former PGA Championship site. But it didn’t take the Waco private country club long to find his replacement.

Ridgewood head pro Jimmy Cunningham said Snider, who has ties to the area, will likely start his new job at Ridgewood in April. He was the only head superintendent in Miramont dating back to 2001 and was partly responsible for the club being ranked in the top 10 in Texas by Golf Digest.