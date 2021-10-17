Robinson's Chapman finishes in flourish to take Waco City Golf title

Robinson’s Chase Chapman put on a championship-worthy closing charge Sunday, going four-under-par over the last four holes, to capture the title at the 2021 Waco City Golf Championship at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Chapman, 30, eagled the par-5 15th hole, then birdied the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to pull away from a crowded field for a six-shot victory. He finished at 139 total for 36 holes at the city-owned course in a tournament that dates back to 1945.
Chapman shot under par both days with a final-day total of four-under 68, lowest in the two-day field. Chapman also birdied holes No. 11 and 12 after starting his day three-over-par through six holes. He was the only player in the championship flight under par for both days.
“After I got it going on the back nine, I was not going to let this one go,” Chapman said. “I have finished in the top three six times, and won two city junior championships. So it was time for this.”
Bo Johnson, from Midway, was second for the fourth time at 72-73-145. Waco’s Cade Miller placed third at 74-72-146.
Chase Allison, a former Cottonwood Creek summer worker and standout high school golfer at Robinson, finished sixth with a 73-78-151 total, falling short in his bid to be the second straight Cottonwood summer worker to win the city title.
Chapman, another former Robinson High School golfer, led after day one with a 71. Johnson, a former Midway player, was second at 72. Connor Elliott from China Spring and Allison from Robinson were tied for third at 73.
At the nine-hole turn, under sunny, cool conditiosn at Cottonwood, Chapman was one hole behind Allison and Johnson, but birdied both the 11 and 12th holes to take the lead for the first time.
He came to the par-5 15th still nursing a slim lead, but slammed his approach shot from 193 yards out using a 5-iron to four feet, then knocked in his short putt for the eagle three. That increased his lead to a more comfortable margin. Then on the downhill par-3 17th hole, he used the same 5-iron, covering 207 yards over a greenside pond to four feet again for another birdie.
“I just trying to hang on then, because my elbow was really starting to hurt, but I wasn’t going to let go,” Chapman said.
A 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th, capped off by a large fist pump, when he saw the ball go in the hole, sealed the sweet victory.
“I’m Robinson born and bred, so it’s good to win at home,” Chapman said.
Brett York won the first flight with a score of 158, following rounds of 78 and 80. Isaac Courson was the second flight winner at 83-86-169, outlasting Richard Leonard in a two-hole sudden-death playoff.