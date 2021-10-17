Robinson's Chapman finishes in flourish to take Waco City Golf title

Chapman, another former Robinson High School golfer, led after day one with a 71. Johnson, a former Midway player, was second at 72. Connor Elliott from China Spring and Allison from Robinson were tied for third at 73.

At the nine-hole turn, under sunny, cool conditiosn at Cottonwood, Chapman was one hole behind Allison and Johnson, but birdied both the 11 and 12th holes to take the lead for the first time.

He came to the par-5 15th still nursing a slim lead, but slammed his approach shot from 193 yards out using a 5-iron to four feet, then knocked in his short putt for the eagle three. That increased his lead to a more comfortable margin. Then on the downhill par-3 17th hole, he used the same 5-iron, covering 207 yards over a greenside pond to four feet again for another birdie.

“I just trying to hang on then, because my elbow was really starting to hurt, but I wasn’t going to let go,” Chapman said.

A 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th, capped off by a large fist pump, when he saw the ball go in the hole, sealed the sweet victory.

“I’m Robinson born and bred, so it’s good to win at home,” Chapman said.