There’s nothing wrong with a silver medal, especially when you’ve still got three more chances at a gold.

China Spring freshman Hannah Antunes certainly didn’t shrink from the UIL State Girls Golf Tournament stage. Antunes finished up a strong effort with a 4-over 76 at The Legends Course in Kingsland on Tuesday for a two-day total of 151 after her opening-round 75 Monday.

That put Antunes in a tie for second overall on the Class 4A leaderboard along with Spring Hill junior Faith Ann Chinn (75-76-151). Chinn and Antunes finished three strokes behind the champion, sophomore Alex Hileman of Sunnyvale, who shot 75-73 — 148.

Antunes was one stroke off the lead going into the day.

As a team, China Spring finished 11th with a two-round total of 741. The Lady Cougars were making their 14th all-time state appearance and their second straight. After Antunes, China Spring’s next-best finishers were senior Grace Fadal (89-96 — 185) and sophomore Whitney Weems (88-97 — 185), who tied for 50th.

Over at the Class 2A tournament in Austin, Crawford picked up a silver medal. Competing on venerable Lions Municipal, the Lady Pirates shot rounds of 376 and 359 for a two-day total of 735. Crawford carried a three-stroke lead on third-place Memphis entering the day, but put up some solid scores to widen that gap to 20 strokes by the end of the day.

Mason won the 2A team title, putting three golfers in the top four, including champion Ainsley Burns (72-77 — 149).

Crawford was paced by Ella Olivarez, who proved consistent by shooting 84 both days. Her two-day total of 168 earned her a seventh-place finish. The rest of Crawford’s silver medalist team was comprised of Kymbree Larance (94-85-179), Cassidy Murphee (97-89-186), Laney Elmore (101-101-202) and Reagan Smith (115-113-228).

Competing as an individual, Bosqueville’s Jaden Dougherty shot 88 and 91 for a two-day 179, tying with Larance for 16th.

Bremond finished 11th in the team race.

At the Class 3A tournament at Austin’s Jimmy Clay Golf Course, Cameron Yoe finished fifth in the team race, while Lorena was seventh and West finished 11th. Lorena had reason to be proud of the way it closed, as the Lady Leopards stood in 10th place after Monday’s first round. They improved their second-day score by 21 strokes.

Nobody was a bigger mover for Lorena than Payton Cox, who followed up her first-round 95 with a second-day 79, tying for the fifth-best score of the second round.

Individual qualifier Allie Hughes of Fairfield was the top Centex finisher at the Class 3A tourney. Hughes carded rounds of 86 and 81 for a 167 total and a 10th-place finish.

The Lady Yoe shot 386 and 409 for a two-day total of 795. They were headed up by Brinley Patterson, who shot 83 and 86 for a total of 169 and a 12th-place showing.

West was led by Sydney Newman, who shot 98-92 —190.

At the Class 1A tournament in Kyle, Oglesby improved by 20 strokes from round 1 to round 2, and finished sixth in the team race. Matti Dixon shot 101 the first day for the Lady Tigers, but improved by eight strokes with a second-day 93 to lead her team.