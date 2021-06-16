Tompkins plans to sell Bear Ridge, expects to close on sale by early July

Tommy Tompkins, the Waco businessman who led the transformation of Bear Ridge Golf Club, plans to sell the course, hoping to close on the sale within the next two weeks.
Tompkins, 75, declined to name the new owner, but said that the deal would be done by late June or early July. He bought the course, then known as Twin Rivers, from Bob Richards in the fall of 2019, and supervised a restoration of the par-72 layout.
“I think I’ve sold it and we have a new owner, but I promised I wouldn’t say anything until it’s official," Tompkins said. "I’ve been in projects before that collapsed at the last moment, and I don’t want that to happen here.
“I’ve heard speculation that the new owner is anybody from Ridgewood Country Club to the City of Waco, to businessmen in Houston or ClubCorp. While (one of those) may be true, I have not signed a contract with anybody.”
Tompkins said he was motivated to sell due to some personal health issues. When he bought Bear Ridge from Richards, the former Olympic pole vault gold medalist, many course members felt it was in a state of disrepair. Tompkins said he believes he has achieved his goal of restoring the course to its original glory. Bear Ridge was designed by former PGA star Peter Jacobsen and Houston architect Jim Hardy and opened in 2001, then serving as the home course for the Baylor University golf teams.
Tompkins, who previously operated a golf store in Waco and had a long career in the shoe industry, said that from the beginning he didn’t intend to keep the course for an extended period. He wanted to bring it back to the original condition and build up the membership.
Under the supervision of course superintendent Andrew Moore and his team, Bear Ridge closed briefly in 2020 to put in new greens, clear out brush, and fix the cart paths, but reopened last summer, buoyed by hundreds of new members and an influx of new outside play. A statewide media day in the fall showcased the improvements to journalists from all over the state.
The City of Waco briefly considered buying the course in 2019 before Tompkins did, and a city survey estimated a multi-million dollar cost to restore it to its original condition.
Tompkins got it there, say several people who play the course regularly. He is the fourth owner of the course in its 20-year history.
“Tommy Tompkins and the people there deserve a huge amount of credit for restoring Bear Ridge,” said Waco junior golf instructor Ray Lamb. “What he did was truly remarkable, and the greens are now the best in town, I believe.”
Tompkins also brought in lodging on the second floor of the large clubhouse and welcomed back the McLennan Community College golf teams and high school teams to Bear Ridge for regular practice rounds.
The course is routed along the ridges atop the Middle and South Bosque Rivers on hilly terrain more often found in the Hill Country than in Central Texas. Several stone-filled streams cut between century-old oak trees and skirt the edges of some of the back nine holes, several of which feature elevation changes of up to 50 feet.
“I will still be here and still be around the course," Tompkins said. "I care for this place a lot, and I think the new owners will as well."