Tompkins plans to sell Bear Ridge, expects to close on sale by early July

Tommy Tompkins, the Waco businessman who led the transformation of Bear Ridge Golf Club, plans to sell the course, hoping to close on the sale within the next two weeks.

Tompkins, 75, declined to name the new owner, but said that the deal would be done by late June or early July. He bought the course, then known as Twin Rivers, from Bob Richards in the fall of 2019, and supervised a restoration of the par-72 layout.

“I think I’ve sold it and we have a new owner, but I promised I wouldn’t say anything until it’s official," Tompkins said. "I’ve been in projects before that collapsed at the last moment, and I don’t want that to happen here.

“I’ve heard speculation that the new owner is anybody from Ridgewood Country Club to the City of Waco, to businessmen in Houston or ClubCorp. While (one of those) may be true, I have not signed a contract with anybody.”