Top-ranked player leads Texas Senior Amateur after two rounds

Craig Hurlbert from Magnolia has positioned himself in great shape for his fifth amateur victory of the year. The nation's No. 1 senior amateur golfer says the key for him to win the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur on Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club is to think inside the box.

Despite missing a couple short putts at the end of his round on Saturday, Hurlbert posted a 3-over-par 73 in the second round of the 54-hole major championship. Combined with his strong 69 in Friday’s opening round, Hurlbert sits at 2-over 142 overall, two shots clear of the field. Swirling winds at Ridgewood made for a challenging round for the field.

Second place belongs to Westworth Village’s Hollis Sullivan, who turned in the round of the day. The 63-year-old veteran amateur who works in the energy business battled through the stiff breezes to roll in five birdies for a 2-under 68. The low score rocketed him 37 spots up the leaderboard. Sullivan was tied for 39th after his 76 in Round 1.