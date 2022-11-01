Trevino speaking at Texas Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday

One of golf’s all-time great champions will be in Waco on Wednesday.

Lee Trevino is speaking at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s Lone Star Luncheon series. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Hall of Fame and runs through 1 p.m.

Trevino, a native of Garland, Texas, won six major championships and 29 PGA events in all in his Hall of Fame career. He won the British Open, US Open and the PGA Championship twice apiece, and was named PGA Player of the Year in 1971. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981.

For more information about the luncheon, call Krista Martin at the Hall of Fame at 254-756-1633.