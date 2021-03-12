 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UT commit weathers wind for first-round lead at Ridgewood
0 comments

UT commit weathers wind for first-round lead at Ridgewood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Windy conditions sent scores soaring upward at Friday’s opening round of the 2021 Texas Cup Invitational at Ridgewood Country Club. Just one player, University of Texas-bound Alejandro Gonzalez of Mexico, shot under par for the first day of the elite junior event.

Gonzalez carded a 2-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead over Austin’s Prayaag Oruganti and Spring’s Andrew Spaulding.

“I thought I played pretty good today, putted good, hit it well, but that wind was tough today,” Gonzalez said. “It could come from anywhere.”

Gonzalez had a triple-bogey on the par-4 sixth, but recovered with four birdies plus a chip-in eagle on the par-4 14th.

Baylor commit Sam Dossey is among a group of players tied for 12th at 3-over 73, while Waco’s Brayden Bare had the top score of any local golfer at 78.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kim Mulkey remembers Big 12 tournament, NCAA cancellations of 2020

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert