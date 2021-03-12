UT commit weathers wind for first-round lead at Texas Cup

Windy conditions sent scores soaring upward at Friday’s opening round of the 2021 Texas Cup Invitational at Ridgewood Country Club. Just one player, University of Texas-bound Alejandro Gonzalez of Mexico, shot under par for the first day of the elite junior event.

Gonzalez carded a 2-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead over Austin’s Prayaag Oruganti and Spring’s Andrew Spaulding.

“I thought I played pretty good today, putted good, hit it well, but that wind was tough today,” Gonzalez said. “It could come from anywhere.”

Gonzalez had a triple-bogey on the par-4 sixth, but recovered with four birdies plus a chip-in eagle on the par-4 14th.

Baylor commit Sam Dossey is among a group of players tied for 12th at 3-over 73, while Waco’s Brayden Bare had the top score of any local golfer at 78.