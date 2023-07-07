Waco senior golfer John Derrick has enjoyed a long and storied career playing at Ridgewood Country Club and dozens of Heart of Texas and Lone Star golf events. But one of his most enduring golfing goals has long eluded him.

Until next week.

Derrick, 59, leaves this weekend for his first golfing trip to England and a goal he has long coveted in his golf career.

“I’ve wanted to play a true competition event on English soil on a championship golf course and I’m finally getting a chance. I can’t wait,” Derrick said.

Derrick will tee it up beginning Tuesday in the 2023 British Senior Amateur, one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments conducted by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club at the famed Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Northeast England.

After landing in England, he will play a couple of practice rounds along with 40 other Americans, including his good friend Neil Barfield, who Derrick grew up playing with at Lake Waco Golf Club. Barfield is also playing in the event to prepare for a four-day stroke play tournament.

“It will be new territory for me with the landscape, weather and course conditions,” Derrick said.

He qualified for the British Amateur this year by reaching the match play round at the US Senior Amateur in 2023 in Rhode Island, another milestone for a player who has dominated Waco and Texas senior golf for years.

“I didn’t realize until I got up there (US Senior Amateur) that if you made the match play there, you automatically qualified for the British Senior Amateur,” Derrick said. “When I did that, I said, ‘I’ve got to go.’”

The British Senior Amateur has been contested since the 1960s by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club and has been played at some of the finest golf courses in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

“The R&A Senior Amateur Championship attracts a strong international field and features some of the finest names in senior amateur golf,” said Euan Mordaunt, director of amateur championships at The R&A. “It is always fiercely contested, and the players will relish the challenge of both the Hotchkin and Bracken courses at Woodhall Spa, one of England’s finest inland venues.”

In recent years, American amateurs have dominated the British event, winning three of the last four years, including in 2022 at Scotland’s storied Royal Dornoch Golf Club where Iowa’s Gene Elliott took a 12-shot lead into the final day before holding on for the win.

The success by Americans on UK courses has given Derrick another goal for next week in the 72-hole stroke play tournament.

“There is a cut after two rounds there, and another cut after three days, so I’m going to be very disappointed if I don’t play all four days. That’s my goal,” he said.

Anybody who has been around the Waco native for long knows better than to stand between him and a golfing goal.

The former McLennan Community College and Baylor golfer from 1985-88 captured the 2020 Texas Senior Amateur at Ridgewood, the 2021 Senior Masters title in Palm Springs, the 2015 Waco City Championship and eight Ridgewood Country Club golf titles.

“Johnny is the best senior golfer at Ridgewood, I think everybody knows that,” said longtime Ridgewood member and occasional Derrick playing partner Johnny Bledsoe. “I think he will do fine over there.”

Because Ridgewood has been closed down much of this year for a renovation project by architect Tripp Davis, Derrick and others have been challenged about where to play and practice for his first international event.

“During the week, I’ve been playing and practicing some at Cottonwood Creek and on the weekend, it’s been the two courses at White Bluff on Lake Whitney,” Derrick said. “It’s all staying sharp and being ready to go. Plus jet lag, new courses and new weather.

“I wish I could stay over for the British Open (in nearby Liverpool this month) and to play some other courses, but I’m still working for a living.”

But the chance to bring some Heart of Texas golf pride to the birthplace of the game, where it’s been played for 600 years, was an opportunity Derrick couldn’t pass up.

“To test your best against the best in the UK at a great and historic course is a great opportunity,” he said. “I’m ready to get started.”