Waco junior golfers get ‘Masterful’ opportunity at Cottonwood Creek

The Masters at Augusta National is traditionally the toughest ticket in all of sports to obtain. Hundreds of thousands of golf and sports fans from around the world angle to acquire a place at the PGA’s first major of the year every April in Augusta, Georgia.

But Waco-area junior golfers can take the first step to going for free next year while taking their family members with them, as the Augusta-led Drive, Chip and Putt competition local qualifier comes to Waco on Wednesday, June 15, at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

There is no cost to enter, and the event is open to all boys and girls ages 7 to 15, but everyone must enter by Friday to be eligible. That can be done on the event website at drivechipandputt.com.

Winners in the three categories will advance to two more rounds of competition, with the ultimate winners getting tickets and a chance to compete on the grounds of Augusta National on April 2, 2023.

“It’s a big honor for Waco to host its first Drive-Chip-Putt qualifier at Cottonwood. and see the juniors come out for a chance to advance to Augusta,” said Cottonwood head golf pro Kenny Duron.