 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco's Antunes pockets Match Play title, $10,000 purse

  • 0

LAJITAS, Texas — Match play is no match for Jon Antunes.

Antunes, the longtime director of Waco’s Heart of Texas Golf Academy, seized his second consecutive match pay win, as he won the Duel in the Desert/Asics Match Play Championship this week at Lajitas Golf Resort’s Black Jack Crossing.

Antunes defeated No. 1 seed JJ Killeen, 3&1, in the final.

Antunes had to scratch his way back for the win. He started the day two holes down, but won the first three holes of the round to claim his first lead. On the 35th hole, he managed to get up and down for a win-clinching par.

“I was stunned by all the views at first, but realized that if you can’t get the ball in play off the tee it is going to be a long day,” Antunes told NTPGA.com. “Match play events play to my strengths because I tend to hit the ball pretty straight.”

People are also reading…

Antunes claimed the $10,000 winner’s purse, while Killeen nabbed $5,000 as the runner-up.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert