Waco's Antunes pockets Match Play title, $10,000 purse

LAJITAS, Texas — Match play is no match for Jon Antunes.

Antunes, the longtime director of Waco’s Heart of Texas Golf Academy, seized his second consecutive match pay win, as he won the Duel in the Desert/Asics Match Play Championship this week at Lajitas Golf Resort’s Black Jack Crossing.

Antunes defeated No. 1 seed JJ Killeen, 3&1, in the final.

Antunes had to scratch his way back for the win. He started the day two holes down, but won the first three holes of the round to claim his first lead. On the 35th hole, he managed to get up and down for a win-clinching par.

“I was stunned by all the views at first, but realized that if you can’t get the ball in play off the tee it is going to be a long day,” Antunes told NTPGA.com. “Match play events play to my strengths because I tend to hit the ball pretty straight.”

Antunes claimed the $10,000 winner’s purse, while Killeen nabbed $5,000 as the runner-up.