Waco's Derrick opens with 70 at Texas Senior Amateur

Waco native John Derrick put his home course knowledge to good use Friday to fire an opening-round 70 and place high on the leaderboard after the first round of the Texas Senior Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club.

“I was very pleased with my game today,” said Derrick, a multi-time club champion at Ridgewood playing against the best seniors, 55 and up, in the state. “I felt like I got a lot out of my round. I’d be happy to shot 70 every day here. You might not win it, but you will certainly be in the top 10.”

Craig Hurlbert from Houston, ranked as the No. 1 senior amateur in the U.S., shot an early morning 69, one shot better than Derrick, also in the top three as well. Houston’s Scott Smith, playing late, also was high on the leaderboard.

Waco’s Kevin Poynter got his round off to a great start, holing his approach shot on the par-4 fourth hole for an eagle two and briefly held a share of the lead. He finished with a 74, but still in the top 20 at his home course.

As expected, Ridgewood was set up for championship conditions with fast bentgrass greens, tight pin placements and a slight wind.