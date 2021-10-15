Waco's Wheelis picks up win at Ridgewood

Waco's Nannette Wheelis defended her home course honor with gusto, scoring a three-round, 18-stroke victory in the Legends Division of the Texas State Senior Women's Stroke Play tournament at Ridgewood Country Club.

Wheelis, the multi-time women's club champion at Ridgewood, finished with an 85 in windy, sunny conditions Friday to go along with previous rounds of 81 and 86 for a total of 36-over 252. She was 18 shots better than second-place finisher Diana Henigan of Montgomery.

"I very pleased to play well at home," Wheelis said. "The north wind was very challenging today and I missed some short putts, but you always want to defend your home course."

She finished fourth overall in the top senior women's tournament in Texas, for golfers ages 55 and up. For Worth's Mina Harden, a member of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame, was first overall in the championship division at 11-over-par, going wire-to-wire for a two-shot win.