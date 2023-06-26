MERIDIAN — For a couple of men who spent their lives in different parts of Texas, pursuing different careers, Harvie Welch and Paul Darwin have a lot in common, especially these days.

Both of them have spent a lot of time around the game of golf. Darwin was an accomplished high school and college player, while Welch coached high school golf for more than 20 years at Valley Mills and Midway.

Neither of them has been able to slow down in retirement and that led them both to a nine-hole golf course tucked into the hills and trees just outside of Meridian. Welch is the superintendent/greenskeeper/general manager at Bosque Valley Golf Club, while Darwin runs the pro shop/clubhouse on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Most people who have been around golf in Waco in the last couple of decades have encountered Welch, a perpetually upbeat, gregarious man who filled his summer “vacations” by working maintenance at several area golf courses. Since meeting Darwin, Welch can’t help but pass along some of his new friend’s stories about growing up around golf in Fort Worth.

Darwin, who will turn 73 in August, grew up playing and caddying on some of the same tracks as a couple of the sport’s biggest heroes. You might be familiar with the names Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, who did the same a generation earlier. That’s also the source of some of Darwin’s golf tales.

“My best friend Gary Frankenfield was taking lessons from a pro, Art Hall at Shady Oaks, and he said, ‘Come with me when I take a lesson and take a lesson also,’” Darwin said. “This is like in February of ’66. I took a couple more lessons from Art that spring. Very last day of school, Art goes, ‘What are you doing this summer? You want a job?’ Kind of the rest is history.”

For many years, Shady Oaks was Ben Hogan’s domain. Not only was Hogan a legend as a nine-time major winner in the game of golf and an innovator in the equipment business, he notoriously liked things done a certain way, especially at his home club.

While working at Shady Oaks, Darwin learned the proper procedure for escorting Hogan to the driving range, a task that included prepping the golf bag and towel, driving the cart and gathering the practice balls once Hogan had hit them. Far from being a drudgery, though, Darwin and the other caddies eagerly waited for their names to be called and jumped at the chance to watch Hogan practice.

Meanwhile, Darwin was collecting trophies for his own exploits in the sport. He won the Fort Worth Junior Championship in 1967, an event that included multiple rounds at several different Cowtown courses. He was in the process of defending his title in 1968 when he realized he had a famous fan.

“In ’68 we played the third round at Glen Garden,” Darwin said. “After the third round at Glen Garden, I went out to Shady Oaks to see Art. (Hogan) stops me and says, ‘How big a lead you got now?’ I thought, ‘Wow! He’s followed me in the newspaper.’ I said, ‘Seven strokes.’ He goes, ‘Where do you play tomorrow?’ I said, ‘Diamond Oaks.’ And he goes, ‘Well you’ll be able to kick it around out there and win.’ … He said, ‘Don’t worry, you’ve got this tournament in the bag.’”

The pronouncement gave Darwin a thrill, but also added pressure.

“The next day at Diamond Oaks, (on the first hole) I hook it in the trees, chip out, knock it on about 20 feet and three putt trying to make the putt for par,” Darwin said. “I can hear him going, ‘You can kick it around out there’ … Anyway, I played the next 13 holes in one-under and I ended up winning by 11. If I had lost, I could never have faced him again.”

Darwin went on to a successful golf career at Texas Wesleyan and the University of Texas, where he was a teammate of Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw. Following a long business career as an engineer living in Fort Worth, Darwin bought a retirement home just west of Meridian.

Looking to stay active, Darwin answered a want ad for employment at Bosque Valley. Not only was the pay listed in the ad — $90 per hour — a misprint, the golf course didn’t actually have an opening. As happens, a job did come open eventually and Darwin got the call.

That’s when he and Welch met.

Welch retired as Midway’s girls’ golf coach in 2022 after 17 years at the school. He had more than 20 years in public schools to build up a retirement pension, coaching multiple state tournament qualifiers along the way.

His penchant for working on golf courses actually went back a lot further.

Welch got his first job at a golf course at 15 years old when former Lake Waco Golf Club superintendent Billy Nightingale hired him. He credits Nightingale, along with Wayne Mills from Connally Golf Course with teaching him how to take care of the links.

Keeping golf courses across Central Texas in shape has been a challenge because of the severe weather of the last couple of years. Welch is currently aiding the Bermuda greens at Bosque Valley as they fight their way through the overseeded rye. The warm weather is actually working to his advantage at the moment, even if other elements — like wildlife — aren’t helping.

“When we had the ‘snowmageddon’ two years ago, it damaged some greens, and then we had a drought last year,” Welch said. “We also have to deal with hogs out here. They destroy tee boxes and around the greens.”

A few years ago, Welch could be spotted working his craft on the fairways at Bear Ridge Golf Club. If you knew he was also the Midway girls’ golf coach, it was a clue that the man never stopped working. That’s a big part of the skill set for a greenskeeper.

“My wife said I was crazy because I’m the only man she knows that would retire and get up at 5 o’ clock, seven days a week,” Welch said.