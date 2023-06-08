ROUND ROCK — The Abbott Panthers were tired of silver medals.

They weren't leaving without the gold this time, holding on for a 6-5 victory over Fayetteville Thursday morning at Dell Diamond to earn the Class 1A state baseball state championship for the second time in program history.

“I'm just so proud of this group because they've been second a lot lately,” said Panthers head coach Kyle Crawford. “We got down here last year and got our butts kicked, there's no way around it. We learned from it, we moved on and then we put ourselves in AT&T (Stadium) in football.

"In a place like Abbott, we're talking about a lot of the same kids so a lot of leading up to this was, 'Well, you've been a lot of big games and big stadiums.' But we had been second. The expectation's not second place in Abbott.”

Abbott (23-4) didn't earn the trophy without facing a little adversity. The Panthers entered the bottom of the seventh leading 6-3 over the Lions (20-7). Fayetteville third baseman Keagan Supak drilled a double to left center to lead off. Second baseman Easton Jaeger moved Supak to third on a groundout and Supak proceeded to score on a single off the bat of catcher Logan Fritsch.

What would have been a double play ball to force out pinch-runner Ty Knight and shortstop Travis Gully and end the ball game was bobbled by Riley Sustala at short. Knight dashed in to make it a one-run contest on a hit by Lions outfielder/pitcher Reid Gross.

That ended the day for Abbott senior starter Preston Pustejovsky and Sustala came in to close. The sophomore coaxed Fayetteville leftfielder Chance Kovincka to fly out to left and then struck out the designated hitter Lawson Fritsch to secure Abbott the title and the save.

“It goes back to toughness,” Crawford said. “You're not defined by the good moments. You're defined by how you respond to adversity. I'm not going to lie, that ball's hit, I thought, 'Boom, 6-4-3 double play! Ball game, let's go celebrate!' But that wasn't in the plan. The plan was to face a little adversity and have a life-lesson type moment.

“What Riley did after making that error and then coming into the mound — honestly, we probably waited a hitter too long to bring him in — but to get up there as a sophomore after making a pretty critical mistake that could have possibly ended the ball game, to get up there and do what he did, that's another tough kid. I'm proud to be around people like that, that are tough-minded.”

Pustejovsky closed out his high school career as the title game MVP, earning the win after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk and striking out four. The senior was in the stands to watch the Panthers earn their previous title in 2017 and said that he dreamed about being in that dogpile at some point himself.

But was a rough road for the rugged right-hander.

“Early in the year I had some elbow problems that have kind of been lingering the rest of the year and brought my velocity down some. But just keeping with it and trying to focus even more on hitting spots and locating pitches, changing speeds, doing whatever I can to keep hitters off balance,” Pustejovsky said. “Finally coming out here in a state championship and getting it done, it's a dream come true. It's huge.”

The Panthers got on the board with a pair of unearned runs in the first. Sustala led off with a walk, then an error by Jaeger at second put Pustejovsky on base. Abbott leftfielder Karsyn Johnson drove an RBI single to left to score Sustala. A pair of fielder's-choice grounders brought in Pustejovsky.

Abbott took a 5-0 lead in the third, starting the inning off with a pair of singles by Pustejovsky and Johnson that chased Lions starter Jack Schley to the outfield, bringing Gross to the mound. Another error from Jaeger loaded the bases. Panthers third baseman Connor Sullins, the hero of Wednesday's state semifinal win, came up with an RBI single to drive in Pustejovsky. A walk to second baseman Hogan Warren added another run.

Following a fielder's choice that saw catcher Will Kazda forced out at home, a balk on Gross led to run No.5, bringing in Sullins.

The Lions fought back in the fifth, putting up a three spot to cut the lead to two. A single off the bat of centerfielder Jake Kubala dropped in shallow center as his counterpart, Mason Hejl, tried to make the slide for the catch.

Supak beat the throw to first after a hard hit to the other corner. Then Jaeger put Fayetteville on the board with a line drive up the middle to score Kubala. Back-to-back sac flies by Logan Fritsch and Gully sent Supak and Jaeger home.

“They're a good team. They're here for a reason,” Pustejovsky said. “We knew that they were going to barrel up some balls at some points and that they were going to fight back and claw back into it. We just had to keep coming, stay tough, make plays and find outs.”

Abbott added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Kazda put a one-out double into center field and Sullins moved him to third with a single through left. Warren then tapped an RBI in the same direction to score Kazda.

The title caps off a year that saw Abbott finish second at the football title game at AT&T Stadium in December as well as a trip to a regional final on the basketball court. After the Panthers were eliminated in the state baseball semifinal last June, the fall and winter seasons added extra fuel to what they strove to do on the diamond.

“Championship teams have a story, and we went back deep into the year, and we've had some moments throughout this run where we had a story,” Crawford said. “We had a six-hour lighting delay in a series, we blew a six-run lead in the seventh inning in a series, we were down 7-6 in game three to Dodd City with six outs to go. Yesterday, I told them last night in our meeting, yesterday's ball game was another piece of the story.

“I told them today, 'Championship teams have a story. Let's go add to it and leave here today state champions.' We did that.”