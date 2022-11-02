High School Notebook: Centex cross country teams gearing up for state meet

For the top runners in Central Texas, the finish line is in sight.

The Lorena girls cross country team is heading to its fourth straight UIL State Cross Country Championships after an eventful regional. The Lady Leopards finished tied for fourth with East Bernard, which led to the tiebreaker being decided by the sixth runner, which east Bernard didn’t have.

Every runner truly mattered but so did the smallest margin of endurance.

“I’d say the biggest thing we took from that experience at the regional meet is we understood that every runner matters,” said Lorena coach Matt Jackson. “We were going back and looking at the times and our No. 4 runner, Kylie Nugent beat a girl from Franklin by either 12 tenths, or 18 tenths of a second. If that girl had beaten Kylie we wouldn’t have given us one more point and we would have gotten fifth place.”

On the boys’ side, Lorena will have Dale Hudspeth representing the Leopards in Round Rock as an individual qualifier. According to Jackson, Hudspeth has been looking stronger and stronger each day of preparation.

“Dale’s main goal is that he really wants to get in there,” Jackson said. “He’ll gain experience. This is his first time there but I think getting in the top 10 would be something that he would really like to do.”

The Lorena girls are still a pretty young team with just two returners this season. Jackson hopes that after the experience of running the state meet, it will build a hunger to return again next season. But in the meantime Lorena cross country is just focusing on winning each day and running the best race possible.

“Winning the day has been kind of our mindset. They’ve done a really good job of that,” Jackson said. “I think we just want to make sure we show up and we run our best race of the entire year on Saturday and that’s what we build for the way we build our training. … Like I said, there are lots of young kids that have never tasted this before. Once you taste state, you kind of hunger forward a little bit more go into the future.

“So, we’re hoping that kind of happens and obviously their goal is to go get on the metal stand. That’s what they want to go do and just going to run as close as they can from one through five.”

Midway’s Reeve Tarter was another runner hungry for a return state trip. The senior placed 12th in the regional meet to secure a second straight trip to state.

“(Reeve) was there last year and wasn’t really pleased with his performance, didn’t feel like really ran his best race,” said Midway coach Jon Capron. “He’s kind of coming back with a renewed sort of confidence and desire to prove himself a little bit.”

Tarter won’t be alone in his endeavor this year as junior Jack Sterrett joins him as a qualifier. Having moved to Texas from North Carolina this year, Sterrett has performed well for the Panthers and finished 19th at the regional meet, just about eight seconds behind his teammate.

“The state of Texas is different and running at the 6A level, which is not where he was at North Carolina, is a big step,” Capron said. “He’s just sort of looking to get his foot in there and he’s been running really well with Reeve most of the season. He’s looking to do the same and hopefully establish himself as somebody that can come back next year and expect a lot from himself.”

Capron believes both his runners can build upon their performances at the regional meet while focusing on putting together their best races of the season. Although Tarter set a personal best time in Grand Prairie last week, Capron doesn’t see a reason why both he and Sterrett won’t be faster.

“My goal always for my athletes is that they put their best foot forward when it counts, that they’re able to establish themselves and improve the hard work they put in at the level of runner that they are,” Capron said. “I think we’re all confident that we can run faster and that’s kind of what we’re aiming to do.”

The UIL state meet will be Friday and Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

