High School Notebook: Mart's Hoffman on the verge of 100th win milestone

While the accuracy of Mart football’s all-time wins record might still be up for debate, the certainty of Kevin Hoffman’s record as the Panthers’ head coach definitely isn’t.

Going into this week’s bout with undefeated Dawson (8-0 overall, 4-0 in District 10-2A Div. II), Hoffman’s career record stands at 99-11, with three state championships. Should Mart (8-0, 4-0) prove victorious against the Bulldogs, it will mark Hoffman’s 100th win as the head of the Panthers’ program.

“You know, when I got this job back in 2015, it wasn’t one of those things that I really thought about or paid much attention to,” Hoffman said. “Our goal as coaches and players is to win as many games as we can year-in and year-out. I was very fortunate to get this job, and the coaches and the kids have put in all the hard work. We’ve won a lot of games in a short amount of time.

"Again, it goes to my coaching staff and my kids that do most of the hard work, and I get all the benefits of their hard work. But they’re the ones that know have gotten us to this milestone of 100 wins. ”

In the almost eight years with Hoffman in charge, the Panthers have won six consecutive district championships and are poised to win a seventh this year. They've already clinched their eighth consecutive playoff appearance.

If he wins this week, he'll own the second-best winning percentage of any Texas high school football coach with 100 career wins or more at .901.

From 2017 to 2020, Mart posted 23 consecutive playoff wins, five consecutive semifinal appearances (2017-21), and four consecutive state final appearances (’17-’20).

The Panthers have also finally taken sole possession of second place in Texas high school football history for all-time wins. According to state records, Mart has accrued 813 victories at present, passing Amarillo High School, which has 811. The Panthers now only trail Highland Park's 872 wins in the record books. (The Tribune-Herald's own records have Mart with 832 wins.)

Hoffman once again credits the coaching staff and the players for pushing Mart past this historic mark. Assistant coaches Landry Williams and Mike Honeycutt have been at Mart since before Hoffman took over and have been a part of much of the Panthers’ success.

“Landry Williams has been here the longest as an assistant coach. He got here in 2001,” Hoffman said. “It's crazy to think that he's been a part of 244 wins. And Mark Honeycutt has been a part of 226 wins. The list just goes down for the guys that have been here.”

While Hoffman is honored to have his name and that of his coaching staff tied to the history of Mart and the likes of former coaches such as Rusty Nail and Terry Cron, when it comes to football the Panthers are focused on the task at hand. There will be time to bask in the numbers later.

“The numbers are kind of staggering when you think about it sometimes but we just want to go 1-0 every week,” Hoffman said. “We want to win this week. We want to be good this week. That’s something that we can look back on once we’re all done in this profession. To have our names tied with those numbers and those records is going to be something that that we'll really think about five to 10 years from now.”

University still focused despite clinching berth

The University Trojans have their playoff spot but they’re not finished yet. University (4-4, 3-1) looks to continue the momentum, facing Pflugerville Connally (0-8, 0-4) on the road on Thursday before they host the District 11-5A Div. II leader to close out the season.

The Cougars may be winless, but that’s where the danger lies.

“They’re a dangerous team because they’ve got some playmakers that play both ways and that are going to play hard,” said University head coach Kent Laster. “You never know how a team is going to respond to their adversity and there are times where they’ve played well.

"They’re a dangerous team to us because we’re in a situation now where we’ve got a playoff clinched but we can’t take our foot off the gas. We’ve got to continue to do the little things and attention to detail that we’ve had up until now.”

University managed to play a complete defensive game against a resilient Lenader Rouse team that had entered the fall as the district favorite. Other than few miscues that cost the Trojans a turnover, Laster was happy with his teams’ offensive performance as well.

“I’m glad we finally won a close game at the end where we had to make a defensive stop and were able to seal the game,” Laster said. “It was a good Rouse team that came to play us. They were the district favorite going in and they’ve got a good football team and they still have a chance to make the playoffs, so I’m very happy with how we wound up.”

The Trojans kick off against the Cougars at 7 p.m.

Troy boys' cross country makes history

With their fourth-place finish at the Region III-3A meet, the Troy boys cross country team made history, becoming the first boys cross country team to qualify for the state meet for Troy ISD.

Since the program’s inception in 1988, the Trojans had seen only individual qualifiers reach state. Troy was paced by junior Carlos Jose Cortez, who finished fourth in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:35.

Gatesville, Abbott players pick up fan votes

Gatesville wide receiver Tyler Shea received the Trib Fan Vote for Offensive Player of the Week while his teammate, linebacker Lawson Mooney earned Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Six Man Player of the Week.

Shea was responsible for 128 yards on three receptions and a touchdown. He received 29 percent of votes. On the other side of the ball, Mooney tallied 14 tackles, half of which were solo, one tackle for a loss, one interception and a recovered onside kick. He received 42 percent of fan votes. The Hornets fell to Madisonville, 38-19.

Sustala led Abbott's 48-0 shutout of Coolidge as the No. 1 Panthers remain undefeated on the season. The sophomore posted five carries for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as six tackles (four solo) and one for a loss. He received 53 percent of fan votes.

Connally's Sibley up for statewide honor

After his incredible effort in last week's win over Salado, Connally running back Kiefer Sibley earned some statewide attention.

Sibley is one of the candidates for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Fans can vote for the honor at TexasFootball.com.

Sibley had one of the area's all-time great rushing efforts, as he piled up 424 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, including a 98-yarder.

The all-time single-game Central Texas record belongs to China Spring's Emmanual Abdallah, who went for 545 yards against Liberty Christian in 2019.

Super Centex nominations sought

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Team.

Nominations should include a player's name, position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards she has won. The nominations can be sent to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches whose teams are headed to the playoffs are encouraged to send their playoff pairing information to Cherry, or to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com.