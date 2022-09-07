High School Notebook: Ready, set, go for Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational

A staple of Central Texas sports since approximately the mid-80s, it’s once again time for the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational. According to Midway cross country coach Jon Capron, 48 high school teams are expected to compete at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex on Thursday morning in this year’s meet.

“The course has been set,” said Capron, the former Baylor coach who is in his first year as Midway's head coach, replacing the retired Ronnie Biles. “We really appreciate the coordinated efforts. The City of Waco is in on it and the Army Corp of Engineers. HOT Soccer has been gracious enough to let us come out there and run on their field. It’s really been a team effort to get this meet off the ground year after year.”

On the girls’ side, Midway is sporting a younger squad working on building experience while on the boys’ side the Panthers will look to have a strong meet after coming in second in Temple last week. With several upperclassmen leading the way and a couple of transfers picking up the pace, Capron likes his team’s chances.

“I think we’ll hold our own,” Capron said. “I’ve got a really good group of upper-class guys and picked up a couple of guys that transferred in, so I’m really excited about their racing prospects.”

Midway will face plenty of strong competition, including Temple and Killeen Ellison, but no matter who they’re running against, it’ll just be exciting to race, especially on a familiar course.

“Cross country is one of those sports where it only takes five guys,” Capron said. “Anybody that comes to town, you’re going to have a race on your hands. So, excited to race, I don’t care who it is, but we’re excited to race them.”

Action for the Hewitt Kiwanis meet begins at 8 a.m. Thursday with the 1A-4A JV girls race. That will be followed by races for the 5A-6A JV girls, the 1A-4A JV boys, the 5A-6A JV boys, the 1A-4A varsity girls, the 5A-6A varsity girls, the 1A-4A varsity boys and the 5A-6A varsity boys. A couple of divisions will race simultaneously but medal separately.

Lions hunting for another win

Waco High breathed a sigh of relief after breaking a 17-game losing streak last weekend, but as thrilling as earning the win was, the Lions are pivoting into district play this week.

“I think obviously that was an important step in our program’s progression and growth,” said Waco High head coach Linden Heldt. “That was a big time win for our kids and community and our coaches. Everybody’s pretty excited about that. But we’ve got to get ready for this one tomorrow. So, it’s a short lived kind of feeling.”

It was a quick turnaround for Waco High to prepare for the Pirates, however, thanks to Labor Day, the team was able to log in some extra reps outside of normal practice time, thanks to no school on Monday. The Lions will be up against a solid defense in Granbury, which is coming off victories over Carrollton Creekview and Lake Worth.

“Granbury’s leading our district in defense right now so we’ve got to be ready for that,” Heldt said. “The thing that made us successful last week was our ability to control the line of scrimmage on both sides. We were able to control it up front defensively. We were able to control it up front offensively in regards to the run game and being able to just get bodies moved. So we need to do the same thing tomorrow night for us to be successful.”

According to Heldt, starting District 4-5A Div. I play with a win would continue to build trust and confidence in a program that hasn’t seen consistency in the win column for quite some time. Waco High is still inching toward its goals but success doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s been four years here of not even having two wins in a season and so you get two wins in a season and you’re already pointing up,” Heldt said. “I think what it does is, it just continues to build trust in the program, the coaches and what we’re trying to build with our kids, community, everybody. In that regard, it begins to push the needle even further in that direction and showing that we’re trying to do the right things and push things the right way.

“That doesn’t mean we have arrived. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to be state champs by any means. But what that means is that we are getting closer to our goal and we are beginning to climb them now. I think that’s significant.”

Centex volleyball teams grace state rankings

Midway’s volleyball team cracked the state rankings this week for the first time this season, a reflection of a strong season thus far for the Pantherettes. Midway is No. 23 in Class 6A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll. The Pantherettes are 23-9 after dropping a five-set match to Aledo Tuesday. They’ll open district play Friday at Pflugerville Weiss.

Plenty of other Central Texas teams are sprinkled throughout the state poll. Perennial power Blum sits at No. 2 in 1A, while Aquilla (No. 8), Mount Calm (13), Bynum (14) and Oglesby (24) have also cracked the 1A poll.

In 2A, one-loss Valley Mills is in the midst of a breakout season and ranked No. 2 behind only Iola. Hamilton is ranked No. 6 , Bosqueville is 14th, tradition-rich Crawford is 15th and Bremond is 24th.

Fairfield is ranked No. 7 in 3A and West is No. 15 while Lake Belton is the lone 5A team from the area ranked at No. 22.

Waco High, Teague, Aquilla players win Week 2 fan vote

Waco High running back Omarion Delao was voted Offensive Player of the Week while Teague picked up its second honoree of the season in defensive back Caden Gonzales who received Defensive Player of the Week.

Aquilla’s Hagen Williams took the Six-Man Player of the Week award.

Delao was responsible for 21 carries and 183 yards during the Lions’ 45-27 victory over Dallas White last Friday, aiding Waco High in its first win since 2020. He received 27 percent of the vote in the category.

Gonzales posted a plucky performance in Teague’s 29-14 loss to New Waverly, totaling 11 tackles, two for a loss, and two pass breakups. He received 29 percent of the vote.

Williams carried Aquilla to a 52-40 win over Milford last week, recording 24 carries for 233 yards while going 2-for-4 for 58 yards in the air on offense and putting up 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception on defense. He received 61 percent of the vote.

University coaches presented with lifetime honors

University coaches Tom Price and Sam Price will be recognized by the Waco ISD school district with lifetime athletic honor roll awards at the Trojans' game this Friday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Waco ISD Stadium. The pair has been coaching in the district for 40 years.