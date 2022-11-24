10 Centex teams especially grateful for some turkey week football

If you’re a high school football team and you’ve made it to Thanksgiving week, you have much to be thankful about.

It always feels like if you get to round three, you’ve really done something. That’s not to take anything away from all the teams that dropped out a round ago, or even those that made progress without making the playoffs. But for the teams with two playoff wins under their belts, the excitement is building, and the visions of golden football trophy dreams are becoming clearer by the day.

Here in the Tribune-Herald’s coverage slice of Central Texas, a total of 10 teams across four different classifications are still fighting in the playoffs. They’re all hoping for at least another week and a chance to extend their seasons into December.

We talked to the coaches of those teams about the excitement of being able to continue practicing and playing at this time of year, and how they balance family and holiday time around a heaping side serving of postseason football.

What’s it like practicing Thanksgiving week?

“As a player, I never got to experience playing this week and even as a coach the majority of my experience with it is my last two years here. It’s definitely a special opportunity. And what makes it special is that the majority of teams are at home, not practicing. As boring and as monotonous as practice can be, it’s still really special to have your equipment, to be outside still working, at this time of year.”

Tyler Beatty, China Spring

“It’s just great for the kids. I can’t really remember the last time Hamilton has played Thanksgiving week, it may have been 2011. But these kids start on August 1st and work all summer, and it’s good to see that hard work pay off. We’re just thankful and fortunate. We’re one of only 16 teams left in our division, and to be at this point is a credit to the kids and all the work they’ve put in all season for it.”

Ryan Marwitz, Hamilton

“As coaches, and this is my 15th year, you kind of realize how these moments aren’t guaranteed and don’t happen all that often, even as much as you’d like them to. We’ve had some really good teams over the years, but sometimes they don’t make it this far. It’s special, because a lot of these kids will have extended family and grandparents in town.

“There only a few teams left at this time of year. In our division, you know it’s special, because we’ve got only eight left. The majority of the rest of them have already turned in their gear.”

Eddie Gallegos, Jonesboro

“You always hope that you're playing during Thanksgiving because it's a neat time. It's a holiday season, you've got some time off. The kids kind of let their hair down, but yet they can stay focused on the job at hand, which is trying to win a game. You don't have schoolwork and that kind of thing.”

Greg Jacobs, Crawford

“We want to make sure that we're playing our best football at the end of the season when it counts. One of our first goals is to get in the playoffs. Once you're in the dance, you've got a good chance because you're there.”

Tyler Crow, Riesel

“It's special. I think you don't realize, not everybody realizes how fortunate it is to be able to still be playing football this time of the year and be in the third round of playoffs. It’s something that we're very fortunate to be able to be doing and it's something that is a goal that we want to accomplish every year, to still be playing football this time of year and to know that you're one of the top teams that still has chance to be playing.”

David Woodard, West

“It’s very special to myself and the team because anytime you get a chance to practice over Thanksgiving, that means a lot. That means that you have advanced at least three rounds in the playoffs, and that's what we have done. That’s a thing that we accomplished. And so just practicing those during the holidays it's very special to our team.”

Bennie Huitt, Chilton

“Well, that's one of the things that you know, as a football coach, that's one of the goals that you set. Hopefully you get to practice during Thanksgiving and hopefully you're still practicing in December. And if you can do those three things, you're a pretty good football team. So, obviously, being able to practice during Thanksgiving, we're very excited about.

“I told our kids this morning, we practiced this morning, I said that, ‘You know we do a goal sheet in the spring and one of the things that everybody puts is, ‘I want to be an NFL player,’ and I told them, ‘All of you put down you want to be an NFL player, well this week you get your opportunity to be an NFL player. All we're doing is practicing football and then you get to go home.’ And so, it's good. It's a fun time. Kids enjoy it, coaches enjoy it. It's great to be practicing during this time.”

Rick Rhoades, Cameron Yoe

"We’re down to 16 teams (in Class 2A Division II), and we started the year with 100 teams. So there are 84 teams sitting at home, doing nothing or playing basketball. It's a big deal in Texas and if you’re practicing Thanksgiving week, it's a special time to be around the team that we think of as family."

Kevin Hoffman, Mart

“I absolutely like playing. It’s like I can’t describe the feeling when we’re not playing football at Thanksgiving. I’d have to do weird things like shopping with my wife. If we’re playing football, I can always say, 'Sorry dear, we’ve got to get ready to play a game.'”

Terry Crawford, Abbott

How do you juggle practices with family time on the holiday?

“It’s mostly the same routine. We’ve been going from 10 (a.m.) to 12 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then on Thanksgiving it’ll be our normal Thursday. We’ll go about an hour and 15 (minutes), kick the field, play the game, just stay sharp. … Not really worried about them showing up. It’s Thanksgiving week, third round, they’ll be there.”

Ryan Marwitz, Hamilton

“We’ll have a short one, just a walk-through. Maybe an hour, an hour-fifteen. We always remind them to enjoy their time with their family and cherish those moments. And to lay off the sweet treats.”

Eddie Gallegos, Jonesboro

“Well, all of those things are important. During the holidays you do want to spend time with family, but this is an honor to be still playing at this time. So we just make sure that we do give kids time to be with family, but we also know that we have business that we got to take care of and so we have to be here to get it done.”

Bennie Huitt, Chilton

“All of our practices are in the morning. So we get through before noon, and then that leaves the rest of the day to spend with your family. Thanksgiving, we have one practice and it's from eight to nine in the morning so that they have the rest of the day to spend with a family. I've got four children and they're all grown now, but I've got four children, but I how it is to have a family and how important family time is and I try to, as much as I can, to give my coaches as much family time as I can and yet still be a successful program.”

Rick Rhoades, Cameron Yoe

“You come in, you have a plan to get your work done, you get your work done, and you get those guys out of here and hopefully they get to enjoy a little bit of time off as well from the school grind. Hopefully, we're doing a good job of giving a little extra time off and coaches are getting a little bit of a break as well.”

David Woodard, West

“We’ll really use Friday morning to get stuff done. We’ve been going from 8 to 10 in the morning, but then once we finish on Wednesday, there’ll be a 48-hour period there where we won’t see them again. We want them to go and enjoy Thanksgiving. As much fun as this game is, we don’t want that family time to get lost in the task at hand.”

Tyler Beatty, China Spring

“We’ll have the kids come out here at 8 a.m., and then after practice they can spend the rest of the day being a kid and having family time.”

Terry Crawford, Abbott