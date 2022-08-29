13 Centex football teams ranked after Week 1 action

Around Central Texas, there are 13 teams in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings after one week of high school football action.
The Temple Wildcats entered the Class 6A poll at No. 25 after an aggressive defensive effort Saturday in McKinney, dispatching the Lions, 17-10.
La Vega moved up to fourth in Class 4A Div. I after
a dominant 34-7 victory over previous No. 10 Kennedale. China Spring stayed ranked No. 2 after winning a battle of state champs with an offensive showcase, 38-20 over Lorena. The Leopards slipped from third to fifth in Class 3A Div. I with the loss, while West advanced one spot to ninth after cruising past Godley, 42-20.
Crawford cracked the top five, moving up two spots from No. 7 after one of the most dominant performances in the state last week, a 49-0 road victory at Goldthwaite. Elsewhere in Class 2A Div. I, Marlin let one get away in the fourth quarter as it fell to Crockett, 48-31, and the Bulldogs subsequently fell to No. 10 from the No. 4 position.
Mart and Chilton both moved up one spot in Class 2A Div. I to No. 2 and No. 8 after losses by Muenster and Falls City, respectively. The Panthers made short work of Paris Chisum last week, 54-0, while Chilton easily handled Bosqueville, 42-13.
In the six-man ranks,
Abbott and Jonesboro maintained their positions in Class 1A Div. I after each team 45'd its opponent. Oglesby, meanwhile, entered the Class 1A Div. II rankings at No. 10 after a close 46-38 win over Penelope.
Live Oak Classical, the defending state champion in TAPPS six-man Div. II, lost a close one to Conroe Covenant, 60-42, a team that reached the state semifinals last year. The two teams swapped positions in the rankings, with the Falcons now ranked third and the Cougars moving up one spot to second.
Complete rankings Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 6A Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 44-14 1 2 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 49-21 2 3 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: EP Eastwood, 66-14 3 4 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 23-10 4 5 Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 49-16 5 6 Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Rockwall-Heath, 47-14 6 7 DeSoto (1-0) W: New Orleans St. Augustine (La.), 35-10 8 8 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Cypress Park, 63-3 9 9 Rockwall (1-0) W: Cedar Hill, 34-12 10 10 Humble Atascocita (1-0) W: Dickinson, 37-0 11 11 Arlington Martin (1-0) W: Lake Travis, 39-32 15 12 Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 31-23 22 13 Lake Travis (0-1) L: Arlington Martin, 39-31 7 14 Dallas Highland Park (1-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 38-24 20 15 Cibolo Steele (1-0) W: SA Northside Brennan, 35-34 16 16 SA Northside Brennan (0-1) L: Cibolo Steele, 35-34 12 17 Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0) W: Manvel, 32-13 23 18 Prosper (1-0) W: Euless Trinity, 17-13 NR 19 Dripping Springs (1-0) W: Austin Vandegrift, 23-20 NR 20 Jersey Village (1-0) W: Alief Hastings, 56-29 NR 21 Austin Vandegrift (0-1) L: Dripping Springs, 23-20 14 22 Cypress Bridgeland (1-0) W: Cy-Fair, 24-21 NR 23 Round Rock (1-0) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 34-14 NR 24 Katy Paetow (1-0) W: Conroe, 14-3 24 25 Temple (1-0) W: McKinney, 17-10 NR Dropped out: No. 13 Allen, No. 17 Fort Bend Ridge Point, No. 18 The Woodlands, No. 19 Dickinson, No. 21 Euless Trinity, No. 25 Rockwall-Heath CLASS 5A DIVISION I Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Longview (1-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 36-10 1 2 Frisco Lone Star (1-0) W: Texarkana Texas, 38-33 5 3 A&M Consolidated (1-0) W: Huntsville, 38-13 7 4 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-30 9 5 Amarillo Tascosa (1-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 35-7 10 6 Port Arthur Memorial (1-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 50-15 NR 7 Smithson Valley (1-0) W: SA Reagan, 14-13 NR 8 Denton Ryan (0-1) L: New Braunfels, 34-33 2 9 Aledo (0-1) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-17 3 10 College Station (0-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 52-27 4 Dropped out: No. 6 Crosby, No. 8 Manvel CLASS 5A DIVISION II Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-1) L: Duncanville, 23-10 1 2 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0) W: College Station, 52-27 2 3 Liberty Hill (1-0) W: SA Wagner, 35-21 3 4 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Klein, 14-7 4 5 Argyle (1-0) W: Melissa, 37-18 6 6 WF Rider (1-0) W: Wichita Falls, 58-10 7 7 Colleyville Heritage (1-0) W: Irving Nimitz, 61-5 9 8 Grapevine (1-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 49-28 NR 9 SA Veterans Memorial (1-0) W: SA Harlandale, 53-7 NR 10 Texarkana Texas (0-1) L: Frisco Lone Star, 38-33 10 Dropped out: No. 5 Mansfield Summit, No. 8 Leander Rouse CLASS 4A DIVISION I Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Stephenville (1-0) W: Midlothian Heritage, 49-42 1 2 China Spring (1-0) W: Lorena, 38-20 2 3 Celina (1-0) W: Paris, 45-14 5 4 La Vega (1-0) W: Kennedale, 34-7 7 5 CC Calallen (1-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 22-12 6 6 Boerne (1-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 35-32 NR 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 35-0 NR 8 Tyler Chapel Hill (0-1) L: Gilmer, 51-27 3 9 Anna (1-0) W: Decatur, 54-35 NR 10 Kilgore (0-1) L: Carthage, 45-10 8 Dropped out: No. 4 El Campo, No. 9 Dumas, No. 10 Kennedale CLASS 4A DIVISION II Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Carthage (1-0) W: Kilgore, 45-10 1 2 Gilmer (1-0) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 51-27 2 3 WF Hirschi (1-0) W: Clint, 48-7 3 4 West Orange-Stark (1-0) W: Nederland, 32-0 4 5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Brock, 28-7 5 6 Cuero (1-0) W: El Campo, 43-14 6 7 Wimberley (1-0) W: Canyon Lake, 21-14 7 8 Glen Rose (1-0) W: Grandview, 43-22 8 9 Silsbee (1-0) W: Vidor, 48-7 9 10 Bellville (1-0) W: La Grange, 24-14 NR Dropped out: No. 10 Geronimo Navarro CLASS 3A DIVISION I Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Franklin (1-0) W: Woodville, 22-12 2 2 Brock (0-1) L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 28-7 1 3 Mount Vernon (1-0) W: Quinlan Ford, 48-28 4 4 Malakoff (1-0) W: West Rusk, 28-7 7 5 Lorena (0-1) L: China Spring, 38-20 3 6 Columbus (1-0) W: Giddings, 42-7 8 7 Grandview (0-1) L: Glen Rose, 43-22 6 8 Edna (1-0) W: East Bernard, 47-7 9 9 West (1-0) W: Godley, 42-20 10 10 Shallowater (1-0) W: Monahans, 47-27 NR Dropped out: No. 5 Tuscola Jim Ned CLASS 3A DIVISION II Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 2 Canadian (1-0) W: Seminole (OK), 49-14 2 3 Newton (1-0) W: Anahuac, 30-14 3 4 Daingerfield (1-0) W: Gladewater, 14-13 4 5 Holliday (1-0) W: Iowa Park, 28-7 6 6 Poth (1-0) W: Blanco, 21-14 7 7 Childress (1-0) W: Abernathy, 16-14 8 8 West Rusk (0-1) L: Malakoff, 28-7 5 10 Idalou (1-0) W: Sweetwater, 38-20 NR Dropped out: No. 9 East Bernard CLASS 2A DIVISION I Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Timpson (1-0) W Beckville, 53-22 2 2 Hawley (1-0) W Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-7 5 3 Shiner (0-1) L Hallettsville, 14-7 1 4 Centerville (1-0) W Buffalo, 35-6 6 5 Crawford (1-0) W Goldthwaite, 49-0 7 6 Coleman (1-0) W Mason, 7-6 9 7 Cisco (1-0) W Clyde, 41-13 10 8 Refugio (0-1) L Hitchcock, 49-12 3 9 Stratford (1-0) W Spearman 42-13 NR 10 Marlin (0-1) L Crockett, 48-31 4 Dropped out: No. 8 Beckville CLASS 2A DIVISION II Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Albany (1-0) W Lubbock Trinity Christian, 19-15 1 2 Mart (1-0) W Paris Chisum, 54-0 3 3 Muenster (0-1) L Bells, 38-17 2 4 Wellington (1-0) W Frederick (Okla), 8-6 4 5 Burton (1-0) W Holland, 21-18 5 6 Wink (1-0) Big Lake Reagan County, 38-7 6 7 Windthorst (0-1) L Henrietta, 36-7 7 8 Chilton (1-0) W Bosqueville, 42-13 9 9 Tenaha (1-0) W West Sabine, 50-38 10 10 Price Carlisle (1-0) W Harleton, 31-0 NR Dropped out: No. 8 Falls City CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Westbrook (1-0) W: Happy, 62-16 1 2 Abbott (1-0) W: Blum, 66-18 2 3 May (1-0) W: Jayton, 58-12 3 4 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 68-20 4 5 Garden City (1-0) W: Turkey Valley, 30-26 5 6 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 52-30 6 7 Gail Borden County (1-0) W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 42-38 8 8 Happy (0-1) L: Westbrook, 62-16 7 9 Mertzon Irion County (1-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 80-60 10 10 Turkey Valley (0-1) L: Garden City, 30-26 9 CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Benjamin (1-0) W: Moran, 78-6 1 2 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 52-30 2 3 Richland Springs (1-0) W: High Island, 56-0 4 4 Jayton (0-1) L: May, 58-12 3 5 Whitharral (1-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 72-32 7 6 Lamesa Klondike (1-0) W: Crowell, 68-20 9 7 Cherokee (1-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 60-14 10 8 Oakwood (1-0) W: Fruitvale, 47-0 NR 9 Loraine (1-0) W: Highland, 48-15 NR 10 Oglesby (1-0) W: Penelope, 46-38 NR Dropped out: No. 5 Strawn, No. 6 Matador Motley County, No. 8 Throckmorton PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) W: Aledo, 24-17 1 2 Midland Christian (1-0) W: EP Americas, 24-16 2 3 Fort Bend Christian (1-0) W: Iowa Colony, 51-7 3 4 Dallas Christian (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 34-21 4 5 Houston Second Baptist (1-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 35-7 5 PRIVATE SCHOOLS SIX-MAN Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank 1 FW Covenant Classical (1-0) W: Westlake Academy, 70-64 1 2 Conroe Covenant (1-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 60-42 3 3 Waco Live Oak (0-1) L: Conroe Covenant, 60-42 2 4 Houston Emery-Weiner (1-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, 42-24 5 5 Austin Veritas (1-0) W: Williamson County Homeschool, 58-6 NR Dropped out: No. 4 San Marcos Baptist
Photos: High school football Week 1 around Waco, Central Texas
La Vega's Bryson Roland runs upfield past Kennedale's Jaylen Webb, right, in the first half of Friday's season opener. No. 7 La Vega won, 34-7. The sophomore running back finished with 237 yards and four touchdowns.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland scores past Kennedale in the first half of the Pirates' season-opening home game Friday night. The Pirates won easily, 34-7.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Devonta Hilliard runs for extra yardage against Kennedale in the first half of Friday's game, won by La Vega, 34-7.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena and China Spring players meet for the coin flip before their season-opening football game at Cougar Stadium on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Kasen Taylor looks for running room around China Spring's Tristan Exline, left, and Jaylen Trotter, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline pulls in a touchdown pass over Lorena's Braylon Henry, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline pulls in a touchdown pass over Lorena's Braylon Henry, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals connects for a touchdown pass to Jadon Porter in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals tries to pick up extra yardage against China Spring in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton, right, scores past Lorena's Kasen Taylor, left, in the first half of the Cougars' 38-20 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tristan Exline scores past Lorena’s Conner Pewitt, right, in the first half of the Cougars’ 38-20 win in a battle of defending state champions.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Reid Tedford throws downfield against Mansfield in the Panthers’ 31-14 loss to the Tigers on Friday.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway defensive end Nicolas Wells yanks down Mansfield wide receiver Jacobe Hayes in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dominque Hill heads upfield past the Mansfield defense in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dominque Hill scores on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Grayson Martin catches a pass for a touchdown against University's Matthew Marquez.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark runs past University's Travion Degrate after a reception during action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Jaylen Guerrero catches the ball in front of University's Dantrell Degrate in the season opening game Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Grayson Martin is pulled down by University's Dantrell Degrate after catching a pass during action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. The Rockets beat University, 17-15, in season opening action.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark catches a pass in front of University's Travion Degrate during first-half action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. Robinson built a 17-0 halftime lead and held on for a 17-15 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University's Mekhi Sandolph outruns Robinson's Cody Martinez during season-opening action for both teams Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. Robinson won, 17-15.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University’s Mekhi Sandolph is tackled by Robinson’s Dylan Olivares.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Kason Ingram passed for a pair of touchdowns and darted for two more on the ground to wing the Eagles to a solid season-opening win over the crosstown Vikings.
Ingram hit on 8 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying five times for 60 yards and two more TDs. Ingram’s favorite target was Isaiah Glenn, who went for 87 yards and a touchdown. Liam Hall paced ECA (1-0) on the ground with 13 carries for 144 yards and two TDs.
The Eagles snuffed out Vanguard’s rushing attack at every turn, holding the Vikings (0-1) to minus-3 yards in 22 attempts. Blake Gonzales led ECA’s defensive charge with 12 tackles, including three for losses, and a pair of sacks.
