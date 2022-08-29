13 Centex football teams ranked after Week 1 action

Around Central Texas, there are 13 teams in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings after one week of high school football action.

The Temple Wildcats entered the Class 6A poll at No. 25 after an aggressive defensive effort Saturday in McKinney, dispatching the Lions, 17-10.

La Vega moved up to fourth in Class 4A Div. I after a dominant 34-7 victory over previous No. 10 Kennedale. China Spring stayed ranked No. 2 after winning a battle of state champs with an offensive showcase, 38-20 over Lorena. The Leopards slipped from third to fifth in Class 3A Div. I with the loss, while West advanced one spot to ninth after cruising past Godley, 42-20.

Crawford cracked the top five, moving up two spots from No. 7 after one of the most dominant performances in the state last week, a 49-0 road victory at Goldthwaite. Elsewhere in Class 2A Div. I, Marlin let one get away in the fourth quarter as it fell to Crockett, 48-31, and the Bulldogs subsequently fell to No. 10 from the No. 4 position.

Mart and Chilton both moved up one spot in Class 2A Div. I to No. 2 and No. 8 after losses by Muenster and Falls City, respectively. The Panthers made short work of Paris Chisum last week, 54-0, while Chilton easily handled Bosqueville, 42-13.

In the six-man ranks, Abbott and Jonesboro maintained their positions in Class 1A Div. I after each team 45'd its opponent. Oglesby, meanwhile, entered the Class 1A Div. II rankings at No. 10 after a close 46-38 win over Penelope.

Live Oak Classical, the defending state champion in TAPPS six-man Div. II, lost a close one to Conroe Covenant, 60-42, a team that reached the state semifinals last year. The two teams swapped positions in the rankings, with the Falcons now ranked third and the Cougars moving up one spot to second.

Complete rankings

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 44-14 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 49-21 2

3 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: EP Eastwood, 66-14 3

4 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 23-10 4

5 Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 49-16 5

6 Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Rockwall-Heath, 47-14 6

7 DeSoto (1-0) W: New Orleans St. Augustine (La.), 35-10 8

8 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Cypress Park, 63-3 9

9 Rockwall (1-0) W: Cedar Hill, 34-12 10

10 Humble Atascocita (1-0) W: Dickinson, 37-0 11

11 Arlington Martin (1-0) W: Lake Travis, 39-32 15

12 Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 31-23 22

13 Lake Travis (0-1) L: Arlington Martin, 39-31 7

14 Dallas Highland Park (1-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 38-24 20

15 Cibolo Steele (1-0) W: SA Northside Brennan, 35-34 16

16 SA Northside Brennan (0-1) L: Cibolo Steele, 35-34 12

17 Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0) W: Manvel, 32-13 23

18 Prosper (1-0) W: Euless Trinity, 17-13 NR

19 Dripping Springs (1-0) W: Austin Vandegrift, 23-20 NR

20 Jersey Village (1-0) W: Alief Hastings, 56-29 NR

21 Austin Vandegrift (0-1) L: Dripping Springs, 23-20 14

22 Cypress Bridgeland (1-0) W: Cy-Fair, 24-21 NR

23 Round Rock (1-0) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 34-14 NR

24 Katy Paetow (1-0) W: Conroe, 14-3 24

25 Temple (1-0) W: McKinney, 17-10 NR

Dropped out: No. 13 Allen, No. 17 Fort Bend Ridge Point, No. 18 The Woodlands, No. 19 Dickinson, No. 21 Euless Trinity, No. 25 Rockwall-Heath

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Longview (1-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 36-10 1

2 Frisco Lone Star (1-0) W: Texarkana Texas, 38-33 5

3 A&M Consolidated (1-0) W: Huntsville, 38-13 7

4 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-30 9

5 Amarillo Tascosa (1-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 35-7 10

6 Port Arthur Memorial (1-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 50-15 NR

7 Smithson Valley (1-0) W: SA Reagan, 14-13 NR

8 Denton Ryan (0-1) L: New Braunfels, 34-33 2

9 Aledo (0-1) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-17 3

10 College Station (0-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 52-27 4

Dropped out: No. 6 Crosby, No. 8 Manvel

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-1) L: Duncanville, 23-10 1

2 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0) W: College Station, 52-27 2

3 Liberty Hill (1-0) W: SA Wagner, 35-21 3

4 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Klein, 14-7 4

5 Argyle (1-0) W: Melissa, 37-18 6

6 WF Rider (1-0) W: Wichita Falls, 58-10 7

7 Colleyville Heritage (1-0) W: Irving Nimitz, 61-5 9

8 Grapevine (1-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 49-28 NR

9 SA Veterans Memorial (1-0) W: SA Harlandale, 53-7 NR

10 Texarkana Texas (0-1) L: Frisco Lone Star, 38-33 10

Dropped out: No. 5 Mansfield Summit, No. 8 Leander Rouse

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (1-0) W: Midlothian Heritage, 49-42 1

2 China Spring (1-0) W: Lorena, 38-20 2

3 Celina (1-0) W: Paris, 45-14 5

4 La Vega (1-0) W: Kennedale, 34-7 7

5 CC Calallen (1-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 22-12 6

6 Boerne (1-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 35-32 NR

7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 35-0 NR

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (0-1) L: Gilmer, 51-27 3

9 Anna (1-0) W: Decatur, 54-35 NR

10 Kilgore (0-1) L: Carthage, 45-10 8

Dropped out: No. 4 El Campo, No. 9 Dumas, No. 10 Kennedale

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (1-0) W: Kilgore, 45-10 1

2 Gilmer (1-0) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 51-27 2

3 WF Hirschi (1-0) W: Clint, 48-7 3

4 West Orange-Stark (1-0) W: Nederland, 32-0 4

5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Brock, 28-7 5

6 Cuero (1-0) W: El Campo, 43-14 6

7 Wimberley (1-0) W: Canyon Lake, 21-14 7

8 Glen Rose (1-0) W: Grandview, 43-22 8

9 Silsbee (1-0) W: Vidor, 48-7 9

10 Bellville (1-0) W: La Grange, 24-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Geronimo Navarro

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (1-0) W: Woodville, 22-12 2

2 Brock (0-1) L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 28-7 1

3 Mount Vernon (1-0) W: Quinlan Ford, 48-28 4

4 Malakoff (1-0) W: West Rusk, 28-7 7

5 Lorena (0-1) L: China Spring, 38-20 3

6 Columbus (1-0) W: Giddings, 42-7 8

7 Grandview (0-1) L: Glen Rose, 43-22 6

8 Edna (1-0) W: East Bernard, 47-7 9

9 West (1-0) W: Godley, 42-20 10

10 Shallowater (1-0) W: Monahans, 47-27 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Tuscola Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gunter (0-0) Idle 1

2 Canadian (1-0) W: Seminole (OK), 49-14 2

3 Newton (1-0) W: Anahuac, 30-14 3

4 Daingerfield (1-0) W: Gladewater, 14-13 4

5 Holliday (1-0) W: Iowa Park, 28-7 6

6 Poth (1-0) W: Blanco, 21-14 7

7 Childress (1-0) W: Abernathy, 16-14 8

8 West Rusk (0-1) L: Malakoff, 28-7 5

9 DeKalb (0-0) Idle 10

10 Idalou (1-0) W: Sweetwater, 38-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 East Bernard

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (1-0) W Beckville, 53-22 2

2 Hawley (1-0) W Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-7 5

3 Shiner (0-1) L Hallettsville, 14-7 1

4 Centerville (1-0) W Buffalo, 35-6 6

5 Crawford (1-0) W Goldthwaite, 49-0 7

6 Coleman (1-0) W Mason, 7-6 9

7 Cisco (1-0) W Clyde, 41-13 10

8 Refugio (0-1) L Hitchcock, 49-12 3

9 Stratford (1-0) W Spearman 42-13 NR

10 Marlin (0-1) L Crockett, 48-31 4

Dropped out: No. 8 Beckville

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Albany (1-0) W Lubbock Trinity Christian, 19-15 1

2 Mart (1-0) W Paris Chisum, 54-0 3

3 Muenster (0-1) L Bells, 38-17 2

4 Wellington (1-0) W Frederick (Okla), 8-6 4

5 Burton (1-0) W Holland, 21-18 5

6 Wink (1-0) Big Lake Reagan County, 38-7 6

7 Windthorst (0-1) L Henrietta, 36-7 7

8 Chilton (1-0) W Bosqueville, 42-13 9

9 Tenaha (1-0) W West Sabine, 50-38 10

10 Price Carlisle (1-0) W Harleton, 31-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Falls City

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (1-0) W: Happy, 62-16 1

2 Abbott (1-0) W: Blum, 66-18 2

3 May (1-0) W: Jayton, 58-12 3

4 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 68-20 4

5 Garden City (1-0) W: Turkey Valley, 30-26 5

6 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 52-30 6

7 Gail Borden County (1-0) W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 42-38 8

8 Happy (0-1) L: Westbrook, 62-16 7

9 Mertzon Irion County (1-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 80-60 10

10 Turkey Valley (0-1) L: Garden City, 30-26 9

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (1-0) W: Moran, 78-6 1

2 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 52-30 2

3 Richland Springs (1-0) W: High Island, 56-0 4

4 Jayton (0-1) L: May, 58-12 3

5 Whitharral (1-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 72-32 7

6 Lamesa Klondike (1-0) W: Crowell, 68-20 9

7 Cherokee (1-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 60-14 10

8 Oakwood (1-0) W: Fruitvale, 47-0 NR

9 Loraine (1-0) W: Highland, 48-15 NR

10 Oglesby (1-0) W: Penelope, 46-38 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Strawn, No. 6 Matador Motley County, No. 8 Throckmorton

PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) W: Aledo, 24-17 1

2 Midland Christian (1-0) W: EP Americas, 24-16 2

3 Fort Bend Christian (1-0) W: Iowa Colony, 51-7 3

4 Dallas Christian (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 34-21 4

5 Houston Second Baptist (1-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 35-7 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 FW Covenant Classical (1-0) W: Westlake Academy, 70-64 1

2 Conroe Covenant (1-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 60-42 3

3 Waco Live Oak (0-1) L: Conroe Covenant, 60-42 2

4 Houston Emery-Weiner (1-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, 42-24 5

5 Austin Veritas (1-0) W: Williamson County Homeschool, 58-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 San Marcos Baptist