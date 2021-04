2021 Central Texas Softball and Baseball Playoff Pairings

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Playoff Pairings

Class 6A

Bi-District

Midway (20-1) vs. Harker Heights: Game 1 -- 5 p.m. Thursday at Belton; Game 2 – 6 p.m. Friday at Belton; Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2.

Belton vs. Mansfield – Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Softball Complex

Class 4A

Bi-District

Mexia vs. TBA

Robinson vs. Lufkin Hudson: Game 1 — 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lufkin Hudson; Game 2 – 5 p.m. Friday at Robinson; Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2

China Spring vs. TBA

Class 3A

Bi-District

West vs. Eustace, TBA

Teague vs. Academy: Game 1 – 5 p.m. Thursday at Whitney; Game 2 -- 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitney