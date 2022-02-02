 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 Central Texas 25: Area's top football recruits and where they're headed
0 Comments

2022 Central Texas 25: Area's top football recruits and where they're headed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaray Bledsoe

Jaray Bledsoe, a former Bremond standout who transferred to Marlin but did not play in 2021 after being ruled ineligible by UIL transfer rules, was one of the gems of the Texas Longhorns' signing class in December.

 Marlin ISD

Central Texas’s top football recruits from the Class of 2022 and where they’re headed.

Player Pos Ht Wt School Signed With

1. Jaray Bledsoe DL 6-4 270 Marlin Texas

2. Samari Howard RB 5-8 170 Temple Army

3. Brayden Faulkner LB 6-2 215 China Spring Lamar

4. Bryan Henry TE 6-3 230 Belton Houston

5. Devan Williams WR 6-2 180 Temple Tulsa

6. Major Bowden RB 5-9 175 China Spring Lamar

7. Dawson Exline LB 6-0 205 China Spring Lamar

8. Kristopher Lyon OL 6-7 295 China Spring Stephen F. Austin

9. Darion White LB 6-2 205 La Vega Lamar

10. Trent West DB 6-3 170 Belton UMHB

11. Dontavious Daniels DE 6-2 220 Mexia Trinity Valley

12. Mekhi Rice WR 5-10 165 La Vega Tyler JC

13. Daylon Proctor DB 5-11 185 La Vega Trinity Valley

14. Klyderion Campbell ATH 5-9 165 Mart Howard Payne

15. Jamarcus Carprew DE 6-2 244 Waco High UMHB

16. Terrell Davis OL 6-4 270 University Midwestern St.

17. Isaiah Williams RB 5-9 175 China Spring MidAmerica Nazarene

18. Mason Muramoto OL 6-2 245 China Spring Did Not Sign

19. Erik Estrada DL 6-2 240 Midway East Texas Baptist

20. Michael Heckstall WR 6-0 170 Temple Dakota State

21. Marcus Cobb DB 5-11 185 La Vega MidAmerica Nazarene

22. Donroy Sterling WR 6-0 185 La Vega UMHB

23. Nick Taylor-Harris DE 6-0 225 Midway McPherson College

24. Phaibian Bynaum RB 6-0 185 Cameron Yoe Midwestern St.

25. Rashad Satchell Jr. LB 6-0 175 Midway Austin College

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert