2022 Central Texas 25: Area's top football recruits and where they're headed

Central Texas’s top football recruits from the Class of 2022 and where they’re headed.
Player Pos Ht Wt School Signed With
1. Jaray Bledsoe DL 6-4 270 Marlin Texas
2. Samari Howard RB 5-8 170 Temple Army
3. Brayden Faulkner LB 6-2 215 China Spring Lamar
4. Bryan Henry TE 6-3 230 Belton Houston
5. Devan Williams WR 6-2 180 Temple Tulsa
6. Major Bowden RB 5-9 175 China Spring Lamar
7. Dawson Exline LB 6-0 205 China Spring Lamar
8. Kristopher Lyon OL 6-7 295 China Spring Stephen F. Austin
9. Darion White LB 6-2 205 La Vega Lamar
10. Trent West DB 6-3 170 Belton UMHB
11. Dontavious Daniels DE 6-2 220 Mexia Trinity Valley
12. Mekhi Rice WR 5-10 165 La Vega Tyler JC
13. Daylon Proctor DB 5-11 185 La Vega Trinity Valley
14. Klyderion Campbell ATH 5-9 165 Mart Howard Payne
15. Jamarcus Carprew DE 6-2 244 Waco High UMHB
16. Terrell Davis OL 6-4 270 University Midwestern St.
17. Isaiah Williams RB 5-9 175 China Spring MidAmerica Nazarene
18. Mason Muramoto OL 6-2 245 China Spring Did Not Sign
19. Erik Estrada DL 6-2 240 Midway East Texas Baptist
20. Michael Heckstall WR 6-0 170 Temple Dakota State
21. Marcus Cobb DB 5-11 185 La Vega MidAmerica Nazarene
22. Donroy Sterling WR 6-0 185 La Vega UMHB
23. Nick Taylor-Harris DE 6-0 225 Midway McPherson College
24. Phaibian Bynaum RB 6-0 185 Cameron Yoe Midwestern St.
25. Rashad Satchell Jr. LB 6-0 175 Midway Austin College