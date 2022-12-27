2022 MT Rice tourney offers divisions for tall and small alike

The 62nd annual MT Rice Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday at Midway and will feature both big school (6A-5A) and small school (4A and under) divisions this year.

“We’re just really excited, number one, because it’s a longstanding tradition of the MT Rice Tournament,” said Midway head boys coach Eric McDade. “It’s one of the top tournaments in the state, probably one of the longest-running in the country. So we’re excited about our field. We have teams coming from all different areas, different parts of the world.”

A total of 48 teams will be competing this week across three gyms at Midway High, Midway Middle School and River Valley Middle School. The 6A-5A schools won’t be taking part in pool play this year, going through a bracket format instead, while the 4A and under teams will embark through the pool play route.

Three ranked teams will be playing in the big school division in No. 15 Round Rock Stony Point (6A), No. 3 Mansfield Summit (5A) and No. 15 A&M Consolidated (5A). The small school girls’ division features lots of local flavor, with Class 4A’s 21st-ranked Connally alongside Bosqueville, Axtell and Groesbeck as well as non-area schools Waxahachie Life, Tide Haven and Kincaid.

The small-school boys division includes La Vega, Robinson, Cameron Yoe, Groesbeck, West, Glen Rose and the Midway junior varsity boys will also compete in the small school division.

The tournament will also host teams from Australia playing in both divisions on the boys’ and girls’ sides.

“We wanted to make sure that schools in our surrounding area that may not be able to play in the big school division would have an opportunity to play in our facilities and stuff like that,” said Midway girls’ basketball head coach Selena Winbush. “We want to be inclusive of our area as well as reach out.”

For both Midway squads, the MT Rice tournament is a highlight of the season. For the boys, the Panthers are looking to grab the elusive tournament win after falling in the final last year to Mansfield Summit. Midway is 10-7 heading into the week and 0-1 in district following a 54-40 loss to Temple. While dealing with a few injuries and illnesses, the Panthers are hoping to bounce back and turn things around in time for their next district matchup, a Tuesday tilt against Copperas Cove.

The Panthers will be seeking their first MT Rice title since 1983.

“We know we’ve got a tough field that’s just lined up to come in and compete,” McDade said. “So we know it’s not going to be easy to do it at all, but we’re excited about the opportunity.”

On the girls’ side, the Pantherettes have gotten off to a rolling start in Winbush’s second year at the helm. Midway is 11-8 on the season, 3-0 in district play. According to the head coach, giving a steady effort is the goal for the tournament.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent, make sure that we’re playing really good defense and vision, easy baskets to play for consistent quarters, every single game,” Winbush said. “When you’re first coming in and having to establish the foundation, it can be challenging. And sometimes when your expectations and what you’re trying to implement is completely different from what they’ve done in the past, that can take some time.

“So, it was no surprise that it took some time to adjust, but our kids are adjusting way faster than what I expected.”

The Midway girls will take on Burleson at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Midway High arena, while the Midway boys face Montgomery at 4:30 p.m. in that same venue.

For a full schedule, visit the MT Rice page on the Midway ISD athletics website at midwayisd.org.