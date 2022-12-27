 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 MT Rice tourney offers divisions for tall and small alike

The 62nd annual MT Rice Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday at Midway and will feature both big school (6A-5A) and small school (4A and under) divisions this year.

“We’re just really excited, number one, because it’s a longstanding tradition of the MT Rice Tournament,” said Midway head boys coach Eric McDade. “It’s one of the top tournaments in the state, probably one of the longest-running in the country. So we’re excited about our field. We have teams coming from all different areas, different parts of the world.”

A total of 48 teams will be competing this week across three gyms at Midway High, Midway Middle School and River Valley Middle School. The 6A-5A schools won’t be taking part in pool play this year, going through a bracket format instead, while the 4A and under teams will embark through the pool play route.

Three ranked teams will be playing in the big school division in No. 15 Round Rock Stony Point (6A), No. 3 Mansfield Summit (5A) and No. 15 A&M Consolidated (5A). The small school girls’ division features lots of local flavor, with Class 4A’s 21st-ranked Connally alongside Bosqueville, Axtell and Groesbeck as well as non-area schools Waxahachie Life, Tide Haven and Kincaid.

The small-school boys division includes La Vega, Robinson, Cameron Yoe, Groesbeck, West, Glen Rose and the Midway junior varsity boys will also compete in the small school division.

The tournament will also host teams from Australia playing in both divisions on the boys’ and girls’ sides.

“We wanted to make sure that schools in our surrounding area that may not be able to play in the big school division would have an opportunity to play in our facilities and stuff like that,” said Midway girls’ basketball head coach Selena Winbush. “We want to be inclusive of our area as well as reach out.”

For both Midway squads, the MT Rice tournament is a highlight of the season. For the boys, the Panthers are looking to grab the elusive tournament win after falling in the final last year to Mansfield Summit. Midway is 10-7 heading into the week and 0-1 in district following a 54-40 loss to Temple. While dealing with a few injuries and illnesses, the Panthers are hoping to bounce back and turn things around in time for their next district matchup, a Tuesday tilt against Copperas Cove.

The Panthers will be seeking their first MT Rice title since 1983.

“We know we’ve got a tough field that’s just lined up to come in and compete,” McDade said. “So we know it’s not going to be easy to do it at all, but we’re excited about the opportunity.”

On the girls’ side, the Pantherettes have gotten off to a rolling start in Winbush’s second year at the helm. Midway is 11-8 on the season, 3-0 in district play. According to the head coach, giving a steady effort is the goal for the tournament.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent, make sure that we’re playing really good defense and vision, easy baskets to play for consistent quarters, every single game,” Winbush said. “When you’re first coming in and having to establish the foundation, it can be challenging. And sometimes when your expectations and what you’re trying to implement is completely different from what they’ve done in the past, that can take some time.

“So, it was no surprise that it took some time to adjust, but our kids are adjusting way faster than what I expected.”

The Midway girls will take on Burleson at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Midway High arena, while the Midway boys face Montgomery at 4:30 p.m. in that same venue.

For a full schedule, visit the MT Rice page on the Midway ISD athletics website at midwayisd.org.

MT RICE TOURNAMENT HISTORY

M.T. Rice Basketball Tournament

Championship Game Scores

Boys

1961 West 46, Midway 45

1962 West 52, Connally 34

1963 Midway 58, Richfield 38

1964 Lorena 61, West 52

1965 Connally 62, Midway 48

1966 West 69, Robinson 66

1967 Mexia 70, West 55

1968 Midway 58, Connally 51

1969 Midway 46, Teague 43

1970 Midway 81, Robinson 53

1971 Midway 66, Midlothian 47

1972 Jefferson Moore 85, Connally 52

1973 Connally 44, Midway 43

1974 Mart 65, Grapevine 60

1975 Marlin 51, Midway 49

1976 Midway 73, Temple JV 57

1977 Midway 79, Ennis 77

1978 Austin Westlake 70, Midway 50

1979 Victoria 75, Midway 65

1980 Victoria 52, Rosebud-Lott 48

1981 Killeen 65, University 63

1982 A&M Consolidated 70, Victoria 67

1983 Midway 44, Corsicana 43

1984 Grapeland 70, Corsicana 68

1985 Bryan 55, Jefferson Moore 45

1986 Bryan 66, Midway 60

1987 Victoria 76, Waco High 72

1988 Marlin 68, Bryan 66 (OT)

1989 Houston Stratford 79, Midway 57

1990 Bryan 66, Channelview 65

1991 La Vega 51, Killeen Ellison 45

1992 Temple 65, Killeen Ellison 63 (OT)

1993 John Tyler 63, Alief Hastings 62

1994 John Tyler 72, Denison 69 (OT)

1995 Waco High 53, John Tyler 50

1996 Waco High 46, Killeen Ellison 44

1997 University 39, Waco High 38

1998 La Vega 57, Midway 52

1999 La Vega 74, Killeen Ellison 67

2000 Austin LBJ 60, San Marcos 50

2001 Sam Houston 64, Alief Hastings 53

2002 Killeen Ellison 75, Midway 46

2003 Waco High 68, Killeen Ellison 54

2004 Waco High 36, Midway 31

2005 Killeen Shoemaker 63, CC Miller 32

2006 Allen 65, Stephen F. Austin 47

2007 Pflugerville 59, Ranchview 42

2008 Pflugerville 76, Midway 62

2009 Austin Bowie 58, Harker Heights 38

2010 Austin Bowie 59, Midway 48

2011 La Vega 46, Keller 43

2012 University 62, Midway 48

2013 Aldine Eisenhower 68, Austin Bowie 32

2014 Pearland 70, Midway 65 (OT)

2015 Cy-Ranch 55, New Braunfels 34

2016 Pearland 66, Converse Judson 50

2017 Houston Christian 74, Mansfield Lake Ridge 54

2018 Mansfield Legacy 61, Pearland 60 (OT)

2019 Burleson Centennial 66, Pflugerville Hendrickson 47

2020 No tournament (COVID-19)

2021 Mansfield Summit 55, Midway 46

Girls

1961 Midway 51, Jonesboro 43

1962 Midway 35, Jonesboro 25

1963 Angleton 48, Midway 38

1964 Midway 58, Gatesville 46

1965 Midway 56, Robinson 53

1966 Midway 89, Copperas Cove 43

1967 Deer Park 60, Midway 52

1968 Deer Park 57, Midway 55

1969 Midway 62, Deer Park 32

1970 Midway 54, West 53

1971 Midway 65, Comanche 43

1972 Midway 61, Abbott 43

1973 Midway 64, Comanche 47

1974 Midway 88, Gatesville 39

1975 Midway 49, West 38

1976 South Oak Cliff 69, Midway 60

1977 Victoria 56, Midway 49

1978 Richfield 69, Kountze 33

1979 DeSoto 46, Gatesville 43

1980 Austin Lanier 51, Plainview 50

1981 University 65, Plainview 52

1982 Victoria 69, Midway 40

1983 Richfield 46, Troy 45

1984 Richfield 53, Longview 42

1985 Victoria 62, Longview 57

1986 Stephenville 51, Tyler Lee 44

1987 Victoria 60, Longview 55

1988 Pflugerville 53, Midway 43

1989 Midway 56, Stephenville 38

1990 Austin Westlake 53, Midway 41

1991 Killeen 66, Midway 55

1992 Temple 40, Midway 39

1993 Midway 42, Temple 37

1994 Granbury 46, Midway 42

1995 Southside (Ark.) 54, Granbury 48

1996 Midway 45, Temple 43

1997 Midway 53, Temple 41

1998 Midway 56, Tyler Lee 48

1999 Midway 75, Austin Bowie 34

2000 DeSoto 50, The Woodlands 46

2001 John Tyler 58, Midway 35

2002 Kerrville Tivy 55, John Tyler 47

2003 John Tyler 67, Kerrville Tivy 59

2004 Tyler Lee 48, Crowley 43

2005 Midway 39, Cedar Park 35

2006 Midway 40, Grapevine 21

2007 Midway 69, Conroe 59

2008 Midway 67, College Park 53

2009 Midway 60, CC King 36

2010 North Little Rock 62, Cedar Park 55

2011 Harker Heights 56, Midway 16

2012 La Vega 38, Round Rock Westwood 30

2013 La Vega 66, Cedar Park 55

2014 Midway 60, Round Rock Westwood 51

2015 Belton 38, Round Rock Westwood 37

2016 Fort Worth Boswell 79, Midway 61

2017 Midway 48, Kerrville Tivy 38

2018 Fort Worth Boswell 48, Round Rock Westwood 45

2019 Keller Timber Creek 52, Midway 48

2020 No tournament (COVID-19)

2021 San Angelo Central 60, La Vega 51

