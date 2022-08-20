 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Preseason Super Centex Football Team

  • 0
West's TJ McCutcheon figures again to rank among Central Texas' top rushers in 2022.

Offense

Pos Player Cl School

QB Desmond Woodson Sr Marlin

RB T.J. McCutcheon Sr West

RB Kyle Barton Jr China Spring

RB Bryson Roland So La Vega

WR Trajon Butler Sr Marlin

WR Jadon Porter Jr Lorena

WR Junior Thornton Jr Midway

UT Zha’Mauryon Lofton Sr Marlin

OL Cash Fuller Sr West

OL Canyon Massengale Sr Whitney

OL Kolt Dieterich Sr Riesel

OL Anthony Fortoul Jr Wortham

OL Lorenzo Gonzales Sr La Vega

K Thomas Barr Sr China Spring

RS Pharrell Hemphill Sr Cameron Yoe

China Spring's Tre Hafford should again rank among the top defenders in Central Texas.

Defense

Pos Player Cl School

DL Joe Gutshall Sr Lorena

DL Braden Hurt Sr Groesbeck

DL Monte Swaner Sr Mart

DL Greg Salazar Sr China Spring

LB Camron Walker Sr Crawford

LB David Haynes III Jr Whitney

LB Taurean York Sr Temple

LB Tyraun Bell So Marlin

DB Tre Hafford Sr China Spring

DB Jacob Montoya Sr Hillsboro

DB Mikal Harrison-Pilot Sr Temple

DB Kobe Black Jr Connally

P Breck Chambers Sr Crawford

