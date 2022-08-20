Tribune-Herald staff
2022 Preseason Super Centex Football Team
QB Desmond Woodson Sr Marlin
RB T.J. McCutcheon Sr West
RB Kyle Barton Jr China Spring
RB Bryson Roland So La Vega
WR Trajon Butler Sr Marlin
WR Jadon Porter Jr Lorena
WR Junior Thornton Jr Midway
UT Zha’Mauryon Lofton Sr Marlin
OL Canyon Massengale Sr Whitney
OL Kolt Dieterich Sr Riesel
OL Anthony Fortoul Jr Wortham
OL Lorenzo Gonzales Sr La Vega
K Thomas Barr Sr China Spring
RS Pharrell Hemphill Sr Cameron Yoe
DL Joe Gutshall Sr Lorena
DL Braden Hurt Sr Groesbeck
DL Greg Salazar Sr China Spring
LB Camron Walker Sr Crawford
LB David Haynes III Jr Whitney
LB Taurean York Sr Temple
DB Tre Hafford Sr China Spring
DB Jacob Montoya Sr Hillsboro
DB Mikal Harrison-Pilot Sr Temple
DB Kobe Black Jr Connally
P Breck Chambers Sr Crawford
