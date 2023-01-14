2022 Super Centex Football Team: Nod to the present, eye on the future

The 2022 football season in Central Texas gave fans both a season of firsts and a season of continuity.

The players and teams honored in the Tribune-Herald’s 68th annual Super Centex Football Team represent prime examples of all the work that it takes to make a football team successful as well as a glimpse of what’s to come for the sport in the area.

Offensive Player of the Year: Cash McCollum, China Spring

The thing about 2022 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year Cash McCollum is he’s subtle, which is a weird thing to say about a 6-foot, 3-inch-tall junior. But upon transferring to China Spring after already proving himself as a starter during his sophomore season at Wimberley, McCollum knew the position he was in and what he would have to do.

"I knew I was going to have to earn it,” McCollum said. “The coaches told me when we were thinking of coming here that I wasn't just going to be given the job. I was going to have to earn it. I was ready to compete every single day and just earn it and earn my respect.”

His work on the field with the Cougars speaks for itself — 209 of 299 completed passes for 3,201 yards and 37 touchdowns, plus 454 rushing yards on 83 carries and six touchdowns. Don’t worry about the 10 interceptions. They barely hurt the Cougars one bit on their way to a second straight Class 4A state title, with McCollum winning the Offensive MVP award under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium.

His work off the field goes unnoticed by many. According to head coach Tyler Beatty, McCollum took it upon himself to build relationships with his teammates early on, working out and spending time with them.

“I thought he did just a very subtle job,” Beatty said. “Didn't make any waves, came in and worked and met kids, asked them to work out with him. Coach (Mike) McCollum, his dad, would have kids over with Cash and have dinner and they watched football together…

“He's got a good personality, kind of dorky at times, but he's a really good kid and he works extremely, extremely hard. I bet if you walk out right now, he's probably in that weight room or on the field. He just stays up there. He does not go home.”

Well, maybe not until he brings China Spring a third straight championship from Arlington next winter.

Defensive Player of the Year: David Haynes III, Whitney

The last name Haynes has been bouncing around Central Texas football fields for quite some time. A third-generation standout on the gridiron, Whitney’s David “Trey” Haynes III has not only earned Super Centex honors for the second-straight season but comes in as the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

The son of Wildcats head coach David Haynes Jr., a former Super Centex star at McGregor, the linebacker is at his third school in the past three years after following his father from Marlin to Valley Mills and now Whitney. But it’s an experience both have been happy to have.

"You're born into it,” Trey said. “Growing up with David Haynes Sr., David Haynes Jr., and me being The Third, it's kind of like a name you carry on. It's like, 'Dang, he's a Haynes. We know him around Central Texas. He's going to be a good player one day. He's going to go somewhere far.'"

Leading the Wildcats defense, Trey was responsible for 160 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, and was named the 7-3A Defensive MVP.

"He's a great player,” Haynes Jr. said. “He still has a ways to go. I always tell him that I don't want to build him up, but this year he played a big part in our defense. He anchored it... when we needed big plays, he stepped up and he made them defensively. He's our verbal leader. He gets after it. He practices hard. He works out hard. So, I'm just super excited for him.”

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: London Smith, University

Many will look at the athletic feats that London Smith can pull off on the gridiron and the hardwood at the Class 5A level and be shocked that he is, indeed, still a freshman.

The son of former Super Centex Athletes of the Year Rodney Smith (93-94, University) and Stacey Smith, formerly Bowers (94-95, La Vega), London is adding to the family awards list as the 2022 Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver is so far ahead of the curve that according to Trojans head coach Kent Laster, he’s already caught the attention of several Power 5 programs. But while the freshman noted that while college is the goal, the expectation coming into this season was to help his team “Keep Chopping.”

"As a freshman (my expectations were to) win games with my teammates, send my seniors out on a good note and get to playoffs,” Smith said. “Overcoming a lot of hard obstacles, for me, the team, coaches, everybody just fought through it and we found a way to win.”

Smith made things look easy on the road to the U-Dawgs’ first playoff victory in 13 years. He led all freshmen in the district with 600 yards on 36 catches and six touchdown receptions, good for third overall behind his senior teammate Naje Drakes and Elgin’s Justin Strong. Having arrived on campus only about two months prior to the season, Laster and his coaching staff were impressed with how he caught up.

“We got him roughly in June, July, and he just caught on and made plays in the summer,” Laster said. “You know, you see him in 7-on-7, things like that, and he's so humble and coachable. If he didn't know something he would always come to me and the coaching staff and say, 'Hey, was I supposed to do this? Was I supposed to do that?' That's what makes his ceiling so high, because he's so humble and he's just growing, he's changing, he's getting bigger, he's gaining confidence.”

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Eagles may have fallen to the Hirschi Huskies in the playoffs but the 2022 Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year Ezrian Emory won a little bit of satisfaction that night.

The sophomore linebacker, who led Central Texas in tackles, went head-to-head with USC recruit A’Marion Peterson and added him to his list of tackle victims.

“I play two positions: running back and middle linebacker,” Emory said. “But I like middle linebacker because I like tackling people.”

If one were to picture the leading tackler in Central Texas, they’d probably be wrong. At 5-foot, 5-inches and 150-pounds, the sophomore isn’t your conventional linebacker, but he has more than enough spirit to make up for his size.

"It's just his instinct,” said Hillsboro head coach Steve Almuete. “Not everybody has the instinct that you need to go make a play all of a sudden. The lack of size won't affect him on the field. You can't even tell. People are going to realize that he's little by just stature but the way he plays, he plays much bigger than what he is.”

Emory’s 192 tackles this season were a school record and he’s already looking to break that record as a junior.

“It makes me proud because I never thought I'd lead in tackles,” Emory said. “My hope is to reach 215 tackles and go further than we did this year.”

Coach of the Year: Tyler Beatty, China Spring

It’s hard enough to get to a state championship and it’s even harder to win one, but even more arduous than that is to win one two years in a row.

But that was the task that 2022 Super Centex Coach of the Year Tyler Beatty and his coaching staff took on when he was promoted to head coach at China Spring after the departure of Brian Bell.

Just 12 short months later, after moving up a division, China Spring was once again hoisting the Class 4A trophy at AT&T Stadium following a long, difficult season where the Cougars had more to prove than the last time they were there.

“It takes a lot,” Beatty said. “It's very draining physically. You go through a lot of emotions. Also, where our bye week was, until technically week 10 . . . we played 10 straight games and for our players and coaches and families to not be able to catch our breath until that point, grueling is an understatement.”

Where 2021 seemed like smooth sailing, 2022 was a tempest. The Cougars had to make a comeback from 21-0 against Melissa, then they gave up their only loss of the season to Parish Episcopal. They edged past Stephenville on a field goal to win the district championship.

Once it advanced past the second round of playoffs, China Spring was tested by Anna, then Decatur, until it found itself down 21-7 in the state title game against Boerne.

Losing was not an option for China Spring.

“I really believe it all has to do with how one handles adversity,” Beatty said. “When you look at successful people, look at the things they had to go through to get to where they are. . . . I had spent 11 years as an assistant coaching freshman basketball to JV basketball, coaching track and doing a lot of different menial tasks, what I believe are menial tasks, meaningful, but meaningless.

"You work so hard to get there. You sacrifice time with your family as a coach but when they become bought in and they feel like they're a part of it, it makes it worth it.”

Beatty won’t take all the credit, noting that his coaching staff had as much to do with the state trophy as anyone. China Spring’s success has been decades in the making and with Beatty and company steering the ship, its future tastes like many more trips to Jerryworld. The Cougars are already planning on heading back there next December.

CASH McCOLLUM

Jr., China Spring

5-4A Offensive MVP and Mr. Texas Football finalist, McCollum completed 209 of 299 passes for 3,201 yards and 37 TDs, while rushing for 6 more scores.

KIEFER SIBLEY

Jr., Connally

11-4A MVP led Central Texas in rushing with 2,291 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He set Connally school record with 426 single-game yards.

JA'DERIUN BELL

So., Mart

Bell rushed for 1,989 yards on 139 carries and scored 35 touchdowns while posting 100 or more rushing yards in 11 games for state finalist Panthers.

TRE HAFFORD

Sr., China Spring

5-4A Utility Player of the Year recorded 95 receptions for 1,439 yards, 14 TDS, and posted 47 tackles on defense while grabbing four interceptions.

MICAH HUDSON

Jr., Lake Belton

Texas Football’s No. 1-ranked state recruit and 4-5A MVP, Hudson notched 65 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 TDs, while rushing for two more.

ZHA'MAURYON LOFTON

Sr., Marlin

Versatile Lofton posted 67 catches for 1,159 yards and 13 TDs as well as four two-point conversions. He also rushed for four more touchdowns.

CANYON MASSENGALE

Sr., Whitney

Grading out at 92 percent, powerful veteran blocker and one of area's top recruits delivered 80 pancakes for the Wildcats during his senior season.

COLBY HALE

Sr., China Spring

The 5-4A Division I Outstanding Lineman of the Year and a two-year starter, Hale gave up just one sack all season for the state champions.

CAIDEN ARNETT

Sr., Mart

Taking 600 snaps for the Panthers this year, Arnett earned 92 percent grade, committed just three penalties and allowed only one sack.

KOLT DIETERICH

Sr., Riesel

A Sam Houston State signee, big, strong Riesel lineman graded out at 96 percent and posted 118 pancake blocks while also starring on D-line.

CASH FULLER

Jr., West

The 7-3A Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year, Fuller was top blocker for a West offense that produced 2,765 rushing yards, 1,198 passing.

BRECK CHAMBERS

Sr, Crawford

The 8-2A MVP, Chambers put in time at running back, defensive back, punter and kicker and scored 26 touchdowns for state semifinalist Pirates.

JONAH ROSS

Jr., Mart

10-2A MVP passed for 2,559 yards and 38 touchdowns, ran for 1,080 yards and 21 TDs, plus added 93 tackles and five interceptions on defensive side.

THOMAS BARR

Sr., China Spring

Nicknamed “Mr. Automatic,” Barr aced 10 of 12 field goals, including game-winners to clinch both the district and state championships for the Cougs.

TRAYJEN WILCOX

Sr., Cameron Yoe

The 11-3A Kick Returner of the Year, super-quick Wilcox posted 20 kickoff returns for 540 yards and four TDs, averaging 27 yards per runback.

MONTE SWANER

Jr., Mart

Destructive 10-2A Defensive MVP totaled 111 tackles, 29 TFLs, six sacks, 24 QB hurries, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and two recoveries.

GREG SALAZAR

Sr., China Spring

The 5-4A Defensive MVP, Salazar covered field like a tarp, accumulating 140 tackles, 10 TFLs and a sack while leading Cougars' hard-hitting defense.

EASTON FULTON

Sr., Rosebud-Lott

A Sam Houston State signee as an offensive lineman, Fulton was no less impactful on defense, piling up 73 tackles, three sacks and a blocked punt.

BRADEN HURT

Sr., Groesbeck

8-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year put a hurting on opposing ball carriers on his way to 110 tackles, 20 TFLs, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

DAVID HAYNES III

Jr., Whitney

The 7-3A Defensive MVP, Haynes made plays all over en route to 160 tackles, 18 TFLs, 10 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

CAMRON WALKER

Sr., Crawford

The 8-2A Defensive MVP and multi-time Super Centex defender, Walker posted 150 tackles, 14 TFLs, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

TRISTAN EXLINE

Sr., China Spring

While also logging in time on offense, Exline was responsible for 144 tackles, 11 TFLs, three sacks, a forced fumble and three interceptions.

ZANE HARPER

Jr., West

Harper spent more time in the backfield than most opposing QBs, totaling 150 tackles, 42 TFLs, four forced fumbles, six QB pressures and 16 sacks.

KOBE BLACK

Jr., Connally

Texas Football’s third-ranked recruit in class of 2024, Black totaled 36 tackles, two interceptions for 104 return yards and nine pass breakups.

EASTON PAXTON

Jr., West

7-3A Utility Player of the Year did a little of everything, including amassing 46 tackles, one for loss, eight interceptions and three defensive scores.

BRANDON LUNDY

Sr., Mart

Two-way star at WR and DB, Lundy totaled 46 tackles, three TFLs, six interceptions and four pass breakups for one of area's stingiest defenses.

LUKE TORBERT

Sr., Crawford

Prolific Pirate playmaker was responsible for 54 tackles, five interceptions and four pass breakups while also logging time as Crawford's quarterback.

NOAH MOAGA

Sr., Belton

Strong-legged Tiger senior thumped 23 punts for a 42.13-yard average and a long of 61 while putting 12 punts down inside the 20-yard-line.

LONDON SMITH

Fr., University

Smooth newcomer made plays on both sides for playoff-qualifying Trojans, totaling 600 yards receiving to go with team-high four interceptions as DB.

EZRIAN EMORY

So., Hillsboro

District 4-4A Div. II's top defensive newcomer introduced himself with a bang, racking up school-record 192 tackles for playoff-bound Eagles.

TYLER BEATTY

Coach, China Spring

Ascending into the head chair, Beatty helped Cougars not miss a beat, as they went 15-1 and captured program's second straight 4A state title.