2022 Super Centex Girls Soccer Team: Lake Belton's Wheeless let results do the talking

People love to talk about sports.

If you’re into the sports world, you probably here it almost constantly — folks sharing brilliant sports opinions on Twitter, or talk radio, or just in line at the coffee shop.

Lake Belton sophomore soccer star Ella Wheeless isn’t much of a talker. She’s a doer.

The evidence is plain, simple and significant — Wheeless has scored 93 goals in her first two seasons of high school soccer. In the most recent campaign, Wheeless found the back of the net 50 times as she led the Lady Broncos to the fourth round of the playoffs.

Wheeless specializes in reading opposing defenses and finding a way to beat them. Once the ball is past the goalkeeper, though, don’t expect her to dwell on it.

“I would like to score a hat trick every game, but that’s not my goal,” she said. “Whoever scores, scores.”

Lake Belton is a brand new school located just off of State Highway 317 on the fringes of both Temple and Belton. It’s about to finish its second full school year and won’t have a senior class until the fall. But the Lady Broncos soccer program has quickly earned a reputation.

A year ago, Lake Belton surprised people by advancing to the regional semifinal round of the Class 4A playoffs in its first season.

The Lady Broncos followed it up by going 27-2 this spring and made it back to the regional semis. They were a well-rounded squad that gave up just one goal through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Goalkeeper Madison Ortiz earned Super Centex first-team honors.

When it came to scoring, Wheeless was Lake Belton’s lightning rod.

“I know that if I’m going to pass to her, she’s going to get it and she knows where she’s going,” Lake Belton sophomore Tristen Oliphant said.

Oliphant, another Super Centex first-teamer, scored 29 goals with 21 assists this past season. As a duo, she and Wheeless put a lot of pressure on Lake Belton opponents.

In the third round of the playoffs, the Lady Broncos fell behind, 1-0, against Lorena. What happened next showed Wheeless’ determination that made her the Super Centex Player of the Year.

The Lake Belton forward responded by scoring the equalizing goal in just over three minutes. She added two more to help the Lady Broncos surge ahead, 4-1.

During that spurt, Wheeless showed off her ability to navigate through the opposing defense and get an open look at the goal.

“She does a great job with a great first touch and, on the dribble, can move quickly and keep the ball at her feet,” Lake Belton coach Jamie Tibbetts said. “She can pass and get it back. She does a good job of moving off the ball. She’s reading the defense to know where to move off and we’ve talked about that a lot.”

Tibbetts hasn’t had a senior player on her Lady Bronco teams yet. But they have been able to develop chemistry, especially on the offensive end.

“Ella is really not selfish with the ball and she has done a really good job of not running away from the defense,” Tibbetts said. “She and Tristen kind of realize who’s going to be where at a certain point. They’re above their years for sure.”

Coach of the Year: Jamie Tibbetts, Lake Belton

The Lady Broncos’ playoff run in 2021 put them on the map of 4A girls’ soccer.

That was an advantage and a disadvantage this season. A team that goes to the regional semifinal in its first year ratchets up the expectations.

“There was a lot of pressure on the girls when rankings come out,” Tibbetts said. “A lot of people like to talk about it. I had to stop looking at it throughout the season. It puts a lot of pressure on them for no reason.”

Lake Belton was near the top in various rankings all season and finished No. 4 in 4A according to MaxPreps. However, that was never a driving force in Tibbetts’ view.

“You just have to go out and play,” she said. “You have to set aside the rankings and set aside the pressure and just play.”

Tibbetts, a Belton High School graduate who played four years at Texas State, was hired to start the Lady Broncos’ program at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

She didn’t set the bar at winning district and making deep playoff runs, but that’s what developed. Lake Belton’s first ever foray onto the pitch for a competitive match came against a 4A school that routinely makes the playoffs.

The Lady Broncos won that first scrimmage, 11-0.

“At first we had no idea what was going to happen,” Oliphant said. “We realized that (Tibbetts) played in college and we’ll be ok. Our first scrimmage was a shock to all of us and she took us from that and brought us to where we are.”

Lake Belton will make the jump to 5A next season as the school will have four grades inside its walls for the first time.

Tibbetts will be very familiar with her team, since the Lady Broncos will have a wealth of experience that is rare. Most programs don’t have a chance to play all underclassmen for two seasons and have success. And Lake Belton’s bond isn’t just on the pitch.

“That’s one of my favorite parts of being a coach and a teacher is getting to know the kids,” Tibbetts said. “This year I actually have them in a study hall period. I have a lot of the team in there. That’s been fun because on the field you get to know them, but it’s soccer. When I have them in study hall, I get to hear about their day and get to know them on the personal side. I do think it reflects on the field.”

Newcomer of the Year: KJ Billups, China Spring

Underclassmen made a big impact all over Central Texas this season.

In China Spring, freshmen Skylar Hicks and KJ Billups combined to score 38 goals with 19 assists. Another newcomer, sophomore Raelyn Smith, was 17-4A’s top goalkeeper. The trio helped the Lady Cougars post a 13-7-1 record, 10-2 in district.

Billups earned the distinction as Super Centex Newcomer of the Year after scoring 20 goals and handing out 12 assists.

China Spring coach Rodrigo Barrientos tells a story about seeing Billups in the cafeteria one day and bringing up the high expectations her talent had created going into her freshman season of high school soccer. She nodded, somewhat shyly, but didn’t back down from the hype.

“She makes a huge impact on the field, so she’s exceeding those expectations as a freshman,” Barrientos said. “It’s incredible.”

Billups said she has been playing soccer since she was a toddler at the YMCA. Her style is to go get the ball and stay aggressive on the offensive attack.

That carried her a long way as a varsity freshman.

“I was expecting it to be hard and knew I was probably going to get tossed around,” she said. “But I held my own.”

2022 Super Centex Girls Soccer Team Player of the Year: Ella Wheeless, So., Lake Belton Coach of the Year: Jamie Tibbetts, Lake Belton Newcomer of the Year: KJ Billups, Fr., China Spring First Team Pos Player Cl School F Makenna Morrow Jr Belton F/MF Tatum Baird So China Spring F Ella Wheeless So Lake Belton F Tristen Oliphant So Lake Belton MF Sara Navarro Sr Belton MF Gretchen Marek So Lorena MF Julissa Gomez Sr Robinson D Andreya Reyna Sr Mexia D Catalina Turner Jr Lorena D Hadley Carpenter Jr Midway GK Raelyn Smith So China Spring GK Madison Ortiz Jr Lake Belton Second Team Pos Player Cl School F Monica Sanchez Jr La Vega MF Jareli Reyes Jr Belton mF London Mims Jr China Spring MF Skylar Hicks Fr China Spring MF Macee Bradford Jr Lake Belton MF Yuri Lopez Fr Lorena MF Anna Posey Jr Midway MF Emily Diaz Sr Temple D Camille Dickson Sr La Vega D Lydia Lesley So Temple D Emma Snider Fr Waco High GK Rebecca Hernandez Sr Mexia

First-team profiles

MAKENNA MORROW

Jr, Belton

District 12-6A MVP recorded eight hat tricks on her way to 47 goals on the season, added 14 assists.

TATUM BAIRD

So, China Spring

District 17-4A Offensive Player of the Year fueled the Lady Cougars' offense with 14 goals, 9 assists.

ELLA WHEELESS

So, Lake Belton

Lady Broncos’ co-captain led district with 50 goals, helped propel second-year program to regional tournament.

TRISTEN OLIPHANT

So, Lake Belton

Speedy forward, attacking midfielder could both score and set up goals, finished with 29 goals, 21 assists.

SARA NAVARRO

Sr, Belton

Louisiana-Monroe signee was a strength for the Tigers on both ends. Solid defender with 11 goals, 12 assists.

GRETCHEN MAREK

So, Lorena

Strong-footed midfielder earned District 17-4A MVP after scoring 39 goals with 23 assists for the Lady Leopards.

JULISSA GOMEZ

Sr, Robinson

Rocket senior earned 17-4A top midfielder honor, finished the season with 18 goals and 8 assists.

ANDREYA REYNA

Sr, Mexia

Ladycat made transition to defense and earned district’s top defender honor. Still scored 6 goals.

CATALINA TURNER

Jr, Lorena

Lady Leopards’ top defender played a crucial role as Lorena allowed only 3 goals in district play.

HADLEY CARPENTER

Jr, Midway

Midway’s team MVP with international experience helped Panthers post 10 shutouts on the season.

RAELYN SMITH

So, China Spring

Lady Cougar earned District 17-4A top goalkeeper honor, put up a wall in her first varsity season.

MADISON ORTIZ

Jr, Lake Belton

Lady Broncos’ keeper allowed just 11 goals all season, credited with 58 saves during regional semifinal run.

KJ BILLUPS

Fr, China Spring

Lady Cougars first-year player made a huge impact on the offensive end, finishing with 20 goals, 12 assists.

JAMIE TIBBETTS

Coach, Lake Belton

Guided Lady Broncos to a 27-2 season, regional semifinals in the program’s second year of existence.

