No Texas high school baseball team ever won a state championship quite like the Cardiac Cougars.

More dominant teams have captured titles. Certainly, bigger underdogs have pulled off state title shockers.

But nobody has ever had to pour out more effort and withstand more tense situations than China Spring did over two impossibly long nights at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Playing 24 innings and exhausting nearly every arm on the pitching staff, the Cougars never lost their focus to win the Class 4A title.

After surviving an 8-4 12-inning win over defending state champion Sinton, China Spring went another 12 before Jacob Klement’s bases-loaded walk finished off a 3-2 thriller over Texarkana Liberty-Eylau late Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Cougars set a record for the longest 4A state tournament game on Wednesday, and then doubled down on it the next night.

“It’s a relief, physically and emotionally,” said China Spring coach Cory Beckham. "I don’t know how we did it but we did. I’m going to celebrate a little bit. I’m going to have a good relaxing summer.”

As monumental as the two marathon nights in Austin were for the Cougars (37-5-1), they had some practice rallying for emotional wins throughout the playoffs.

They came from behind to beat Gatesville in a one-game playoff in the third round and then needed a five-run seventh-inning outburst to stay alive with a 7-6 win over Carthage in game two before finishing off the best-of-three regional semifinals series with a 6-3 win.

In the regional final against Taylor, the Cougars fell into an immediate hole with a 3-0 loss in the opener before their bats woke up for 12-1 and 14-6 wins to reach state.

“We’ve seen it all,” Beckham said. “For us to be down and come back multiple times this year, not just in a series but in a game, we’re going to rely on that experience to know we’re never out of it.”

The Cougars came into the state championship game with plenty of momentum after outlasting No. 1 Sinton.

The 12th inning was an offensive masterpiece for the Cougars as they exploded for four runs as Braxton Bowers and Dillon Bowers scored runs with perfect squeeze bunts before Mason Kirk ripped a two-run double.

The last thing anyone expected was another 12-inning game.

“The focus part wasn’t hard but we were definitely getting tired as a team, and you could tell everybody was anxious and a little nervous,” said Kirk, who went 6-for-12 at the plate in the state tournament. “We definitely earned it. But we had to play really hard because both of those teams were really good. They were going to give their all to us.”

On a pitching staff that features veterans like Jayden Honey, Brenan Daniel, JC Hughes and Trevor Black, nobody would have predicted freshman Miles Vaughn to be named championship game MVP.

“I thought if we had 330 pitches with my best three guys that’s all we’re going to need,” Beckham said. “We needed like 500 pitches.”

Vaughn was Beckham’s best option after Honey hit the UIL’s 110-pitch limit with two outs in the 11th inning following his game one start and game two relief appearance.

The Cougars notched the final out in the 11th when catcher Jase Garrett threw out Dylan Nabors trying to steal second. Then Vaughn retired three straight batters in the 12th.

“I was very nervous but I knew I had a job to do,” Vaughn said. “After the first couple of pitches, you get in the groove and throw strikes. I’m glad I got a chance to do that and be able to succeed for my teammates.”

Vaughn’s flawless pitching gave the Cougars a chance to end the marathon in the bottom of the 12th. He even contributed at the plate as he drew a walk to load the bases after Black's walk and Dillon Bowers’ single.

The game finally ended when Leopards reliever Richie Plant walked Klement to bring across the winning run. Not exactly a walk-off homer, but it did the job and saved the Cougars from playing their 25th inning in the state tournament.

The China Spring veterans were thrilled for Vaughn and impressed by his poise in such a big moment.

“That’s a hard thing to do, especially being a freshman and never being here before in the playoffs, first year,” Hughes said. “He stepped up. He knew what he had to do and did it.”

Before Vaughn stepped into the game, Black looked like the early favorite for championship game MVP as he drilled a two-run triple in the third inning while holding the Leopards to two hits and a run in 4.1 innings on the mound.

After pitching the final inning against Sinton in relief of Honey and Daniel, Hughes delivered a masterful performance against Liberty-Eylau as he allowed two hits and run in 5.1 innings before he hit the pitch limit.

“It definitely helped (pitching against Sinton) and kept me more calm knowing that I closed out against a more skilled team, a bigger team,” Hughes said. “I was getting tired. They were asking me questions, making sure I was OK between pitches. I wanted to do this. Give me the ball, let me keep going.”

After throwing 99 pitches against Sinton, Honey pitched an inning against Liberty-Eylau before Beckham handed the ball to Vaughn.

“He went out against Carthage and didn’t do well, he got nervous,” Beckham said. “He took it really hard, you could see the pain. We had a good talk, and I told him I trusted him and that I would put him back out there at some point. He did get the ball against Taylor and did well. He kept practicing facing our hitters.”

With all the pressure coming down on the freshman’s shoulders, Vaughn looked as composed as any senior. Beckham expects Vaughn to be one of the Cougars’ leaders for years to come.

“I told him there’s going to be a day when you’re out there on the mound on the state championship stage and you’re going to win,” Beckham said. “I didn’t think it would be this year. I thought it would be next year or the next. I can’t say enough about Miles. But I’ll tell you this I trusted him or I wouldn’t have put him out there.”

For Beckham, the championship was especially satisfying because he’s now won the title for China Spring as a coach and as a player in 1989. It was the Cougars’ fifth state championship after capturing four under James Limmer in 1987, 1989, 1993 and 2000.

Beckham took a lot of the lessons he learned under Limmer to West where he won 3A state championships in 2015-16. Now he's become the first coach since Limmer to win a state title at China Spring.

“I wanted to be like Coach Limmer growing up,” Beckham said. “He won four state championships at China Spring and I idolized him. He’s still my friend. He’s been at all my big games. Now that I’m back home, I still feel like it’s his program, and now for us to do this is absolutely amazing."

