4 Centex football teams move up, 3 move out of statewide polls

Close calls and narrow escapes were the themes for Centex football teams as five top-10 squads lost, though only three exited the statewide Texas Football polls this week in rankings released Monday.

Temple (2-0) moved up to No. 22 in Class 6A after smothering Willis 34-20 at Wildcat Stadium.

No. 2 China Spring (2-0) came back from an early 20-0 deficit with a torrid rally, defeating Melissa 42-41 to run its winning streak to 18. Elsewhere in Class 4A Division I, La Vega (1-1) was pipped at the post 35-34 by Connally (2-0) thanks to Jelani McDonald's four-touchdown performance. The Pirates dropped from fourth to No. 9 with the loss, a position lower than Little Cypress-Mauriceville, which only dropped one spot to No. 8 with a 38-32 loss to West Orange-Stark.

The much-anticipated Lorena-West clash lived up to its billing, with the defending Class 3A Division I state champions holding off a talented Trojans team 21-15. The Leopards (2-0) moved up one position to No. 4 while West (1-1) exited the poll from the No. 9 position. The Leopards sit a spot behind an 0-2 Brock team, which has losses to two top-5 Class 4A Div. II squads.

Crawford (2-0) moved up two spots in Class 2A Division I to No. 3 with a top-5 victory, dropping previous No. 4 Centerville to ninth after Luke Torbert's precision passing guided the Pirates to a 21-6 win over the Tigers. The Pirates also passed previous No. 3 Shiner, which slid a spot to No. 4 after an easy 47-0 win.

A loss by No. 2 Muenster helped Mart (2-0) move up one position to the No. 2 spot in Class 2A Division II after a Thursday night dismantling of then-No. 10 Marlin. The Bulldogs, who made the state semifinals last year, dropped to 0-2 and out of the poll after a disappointing fourth-quarter loss to Crockett in Week 1 and falling to the rival Panthers. No. 8 Chilton (2-0) hung onto its ranking after a 28-27 win over Italy.

No. 2 Abbott (2-0) and No. 10 Oglesby (2-0) romped to easy 45-point victories in the six-man ranks — with the Panthers beating the No. 1 TAPPS squad 62-8 — while Jonesboro (1-1) fell from fourth to seventh after a 30-14 loss to No. 1 Westbrook.

In TAPPS, Live Oak fell to 0-2 and out of the statewide poll after playing another close one with a tough opponent. The Falcons posted a 34-30 loss to former district mate Plano Coram Deo, now ranked No. 5 with the win.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-14 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 42-0 2

3 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 38-7 3

4 Duncanville (2-0) W: Orlando (Fla) Jones, 44-21 4

5 Katy (2-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 35-28 5

6 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Aledo, 44-14 6

7 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 52-29 8

8 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 51-23 9

9 Arlington Martin (2-0) W: Cedar Hill, 44-6 11

10 Humble Atascocita (1-1) L: Katy, 35-28 10

11 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-14 12

12 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 31-17 14

13 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-28 15

14 SA Northside Brennan (1-1) W: San Antonio Brandeis, 42-6 16

15 DeSoto (1-1) L: Baltimore (Md) St Frances, 47-7 7

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 37-26 17

17 Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 51-14 18

18 Dripping Springs (2-0) W: SA Wagner, 37-7 19

19 Jersey Village (2-0) W: Houston Langham Creek, 35-30 20

20 Austin Vandegrift (1-1) W: Cedar Park, 45-0 21

21 Round Rock (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 52-31 23

22 Temple (2-0) W: Willis, 34-20 25

23 Allen (1-1) W: Houston King, 49-14 NR

24 Klein Cain (2-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 42-0 NR

25 Waxahachie (2-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 50-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 13 Lake Travis, No. 22 Cypress Bridgeland, No. 24 Katy Paetow

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Longview (2-0) W: Marshall, 48-11 1

2 Frisco Lone Star (2-0) W: Burleson, 38-3 2

3 A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: UANL Monterrey (Mexico), 49-14 3

4 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-14 4

5 Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Midland Legacy, 48-27 5

6 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 42-21 6

7 Denton Ryan (0-1) Ccd: Bryant, (Ark) 8

8 Lancaster (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 21-3 NR

9 College Station (1-1) W: FW Nolan, 52-7 10

10 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 50-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Smithson Valley, No. 9 Aledo

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Argyle (2-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 56-49 5

2 WF Rider (2-0) W: Decatur, 30-24 6

3 Lucas Lovejoy (1-1) L: Argyle, 56-49 2

4 Liberty Hill (1-1) L: Hutto, 56-49 3

5 Fort Bend Marshall (1-1) L: Crosby, 27-21 (OT) 4

6 Grapevine (2-0) W: Azle, 58-14 8

7 Texarkana Texas (1-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 48-23 10

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-2) L: Lancaster, 21-3 1

9 Colleyville Heritage (1-1) L: Texarkana Texas, 48-23 7

10 Austin LBJ (1-1) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 35-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 SA Veterans Memorial

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 62-61 1

2 China Spring (2-0) W: Melissa, 42-41 2

3 Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 65-3 3

4 CC Calallen (2-0) W: Estado de Mexico AC, 41-6 5

5 Boerne (2-0) W: Pleasanton, 41-7 6

6 Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 39-34 9

7 Navasota (2-0) W: Madisonville, 27-21 NR

8 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 38-32 7

9 La Vega (1-1) L: Connally, 35-34 4

10 Dumas (1-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 34-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Tyler Chapel Hill, No. 10 Kilgore

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 69-0 1

2 Gilmer (2-0) W: Kilgore, 40-26 2

3 WF Hirschi (2-0) W: Brock, 37-30 3

4 West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 38-32 4

5 Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 46-13 6

6 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Shreveport (La) Byrd, 34-7 5

7 Wimberley (2-0) W: SA Pieper, 35-0 7

8 Glen Rose (2-0) W: Gatesville, 49-14 8

9 Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 48-14 9

10 Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 55-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Franklin (2-0) W: Mexia, 77-13 1

2 Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Gladewater, 62-7 3

3 Brock (0-2) L: WF Hirschi, 37-30 2

4 Lorena (1-1) W: West, 21-15 5

5 Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 44-7 6

6 Grandview (1-1) W: Malakoff, 21-17 7

7 Malakoff (1-1) L: Grandview, 21-17 4

8 Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 27-21 8

9 Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 40-27 10

10 Bushland (2-0) W: Canadian, 47-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 West

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Gunter (1-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 67-6 1

2 Daingerfield (2-0) W: Tatum, 48-35 4

3 Holliday (2-0) W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 41-19 5

4 Canadian (1-1) L: Bushland, 47-21 2

5 Newton (1-1) L: Woodville, 23-22 3

6 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 41-0 6

7 New London West Rusk (1-1) W: Sabine, 55-7 8

8 DeKalb (1-0) W: Elysian Fields, 44-12 9

9 New Waverly (2-0) W: Teague, 29-14 NR

10 Idalou (2-0) W: New Deal, 14-9 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Childress

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Timpson (2-0) W: Jefferson, 52-29 1

2 Hawley (2-0) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 33-0 2

3 Crawford (2-0) W: Centerville, 21-6 5

4 Shiner (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 47-0 3

5 Coleman (2-0) W: Ballinger, 48-0 6

6 Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 18-14 7

7 Refugio (1-1) W: CC London, 39-6 8

8 Stratford (2-0) W: Sunray, 41-21 9

9 Centerville (1-1) L: Crawford, 21-6 4

10 Tolar (2-0) W: Early, 51-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Marlin

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 55-14 1

2 Mart (2-0) W: Marlin, 41-6 3

3 Burton (2-0) W: Hearne, 7-0 5

4 Wellington (1-1) L: Lubbock Christian, 28-24 4

5 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 51-38 6

6 Muenster (0-2) L: Paradise 34-13 2

7 Windthorst (0-1) Bye 7

8 Chilton (2-0) W: Italy 28-27 8

9 Tenaha (2-0) W: San Augustine, 12-6 9

10 Price Carlisle (2-0) W: Harleton, 31-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (2-0) W: Jonesboro, 30-14 1

2 Abbott (2-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 62-8 2

3 May (2-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 77-46 3

4 Garden City (2-0) W: Menard, 54-8 5

5 Rankin (2-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 58-8 6

6 Gail Borden County (2-0) W: Meadow, 62-14 7

7 Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 30-14 4

8 Happy (1-1) W: Follett, 64-14 8

9 Mertzon Irion County (2-0) W: Spur, 83-36 9

10 Turkey Valley (1-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-13 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) W: Wildorado, 74-0 1

2 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Austin Royals, 50-0 3

3 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 50-48 2

4 Jayton (1-1) W: Lamesa Klondike, 48-42 4

5 Whitharral (2-0) W: Kress, 60-38 5

6 Cherokee (2-0) W: Bowie Gold-burg, 65-19 7

7 Oakwood (2-0) W: Campbell, 55-6 8

8 Lamesa Klondike (1-1) L: Jayton, 48-42 6

9 Loraine (2-0) W: Crowell, 56-8 9

10 Oglesby (2-0) W: Walnut Springs, 46-0 10

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0) W: Bellaire Episcopal, 24-17 1

2 Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 32-28 4

3 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Midland Christian, 31-14 NR

4 Fort Bend Christian (1-1) L: Dallas Christian, 32-28 3

5 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) W: Lumberton, 42-24 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Midland Christian, No. 5 Houston Second Baptist

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 LW

1 Conroe Covenant (2-0) W: Giddings State School, 62-0 2

2 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 56-52 5

3 Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 54-6 NR

4 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) L: Abbott, 62-8 1

5 Plano Coram Deo (2-0) W: Live Oak Classical, 34-30 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Live Oak Classical, No. 4 Houston Emery-Weiner