4 Centex volleyball players land on All-American watchlist
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

4 Centex volleyball players land on All-American watchlist

hs volleyball robinson lorena (copy)

Lorena’s Abbie Tuyo slaps a return over Robinson’s Kaygen Marshall (left) and Kalika Gross in the opening set of Tuesday’s match.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A quartet of Central Texas volleyball players landed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2021 All-American watchlist that was released this week.

Lorena outside hitter Abbie Tuyo earned recognition. She has posted 207 kills in 21 matches so far this season and has helped the Leopards to a No. 3 ranking in the TGCA 3A poll.

Crawford setter Lexi Moody, middle blocker Kylie Ray and outside hitter Katie Warden all made the list as their Lady Pirates are No. 1 in 2A. Bremond setter/middle blocker Lyndsie McBride, whose Lady Tigers are No. 5 in 2A, is also on the AVCA’s radar.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the Bishop Sycamore fiasco, lament the cancellation of the La Vega-Connally game, and share their favorite memories of reading about Odessa Permian in "Friday Night Lights" on the opening high school football podcast of the season. Visit WacoTrib.com to listen.

