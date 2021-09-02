4 Centex volleyball players land on All-American watchlist

A quartet of Central Texas volleyball players landed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2021 All-American watchlist that was released this week.

Lorena outside hitter Abbie Tuyo earned recognition. She has posted 207 kills in 21 matches so far this season and has helped the Leopards to a No. 3 ranking in the TGCA 3A poll.

Crawford setter Lexi Moody, middle blocker Kylie Ray and outside hitter Katie Warden all made the list as their Lady Pirates are No. 1 in 2A. Bremond setter/middle blocker Lyndsie McBride, whose Lady Tigers are No. 5 in 2A, is also on the AVCA’s radar.

