500th win milestone for Moody’s Bobby Cervenka

It’s been quite a coaching career for Bobby Cervenka — and he’s not done yet.

Last week at the Whitney Tournament, the Moody head softball coach reached an impressive milestone when he picked up his 500th career victory. The achievement accompanied the Lady Bearcats’ 16-5 triumph over Lubbock Trinity.

Cervenka has spent the past 21 years as a high school softball coach. He moved to Moody in the summer of 2019 after previous stops at Robinson, Troy and Groesbeck. At Robinson, Cervenka led the Rockets to a Class 3A state tournament appearance in 2010, while at Troy he won a Class 2A state championship in 2007.

Here in 2021, Moody is off to a 6-2 start to the season after sweeping a pair of games from Abbott on Tuesday night, by scores of 19-2 and 19-3.

