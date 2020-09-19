6 days left to vote in Super Poll for favorite high school players before final round

There are just six days left to vote in the first round of this year’s Tribune-Herald Super Poll, where fans pick their favorite football players in Central Texas.
Nearly 1,000 voters have cast ballots as of Friday night, contributing more than 7,000 votes (and counting). The top five vote-getters in each category as of this Friday night, Sept. 25, will advance to a one-week final voting round.
The deadline for first-round voting and to write-in players is Friday night, at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to the five-person final round. Voting will then run for one week beginning next Sunday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 2 and the winners will be crowned in the Oct. 4 Tribune-Herald.
Fans can vote once per hour. Here are the current top five in each category, with vote totals, after three weeks of voting:
Quarterback: Ryder Hohhertz, Moody 193; Landon Edwards, West 100; Tanner Merenda, Crawford 97; Nate Reyna, Waco High 94; Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills 89
Running back: Trey Janek, West 229; Breck Chambers, Crawford 171; Batsell Bates, West 76; Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring 46; Ernest Ware, Waco High 26
Wide receiver/tight end: Luke Torbert, Crawford 167; Wyatt Wolf, West 139; Xavier Williams, Waco High 124; Jordan Nevarez, China Spring 44; Duston Vanek, West 37
Offensive line: Luke Wines, West 283; Micah Sauls, Mart 177; Cooper Gohlke, Crawford 86; Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills 75; Landon Eubanks, West 68
Defensive line: Cason Pullin, Connally 356; Jaden Anderson, West 305; Luke Wines, West 260; Garrett Pearson, Crawford 92; Batsell Bates, West 82
Linebacker: Camron Walker, Crawford 340; Gage Gordan, West 138; Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring 130; TJ McCutcheon, West 70; Kolten Saulters, Robinson 59
Defensive back: Guillermo Acevedo, West 183; Slade McCloud, Robinson 90; Colt Murphree, Crawford 68; Anthony McGlothern, West 61; Luke Torbert, Crawford 56
Specialist: Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart 172; Alan Olvera, kicker, West 143; Ty Torbert, kicker, Crawford 118; Breck Chambers, punter, Crawford 64; Carson Koe, kicker, China Spring 38; Grant Davis, long snapper, West 38
Six-man: Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 206; Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian 29; Camray Sanders, Methodist Children's Home 22; C.J. Hutchison, Gholson 19; Marlow Welch, Vanguard 16
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!