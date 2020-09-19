6 days left to vote in Super Poll for favorite high school players before final round

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are just six days left to vote in the first round of this year’s Tribune-Herald Super Poll, where fans pick their favorite football players in Central Texas.

Nearly 1,000 voters have cast ballots as of Friday night, contributing more than 7,000 votes (and counting). The top five vote-getters in each category as of this Friday night, Sept. 25, will advance to a one-week final voting round.

The deadline for first-round voting and to write-in players is Friday night, at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to the five-person final round. Voting will then run for one week beginning next Sunday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 2 and the winners will be crowned in the Oct. 4 Tribune-Herald.

Fans can vote once per hour. Here are the current top five in each category, with vote totals, after three weeks of voting:

Quarterback: Ryder Hohhertz, Moody 193; Landon Edwards, West 100; Tanner Merenda, Crawford 97; Nate Reyna, Waco High 94; Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills 89