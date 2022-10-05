9 Centex football teams stay mostly steady in statewide rankings

There was little movement among Central Texas teams in this week's statewide rankings produced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

No. 1 Mart, No. 1 Abbott and No. 2 China Spring are the top-ranked teams in the area, all romping to easy wins on Friday night. District play begins for undefeated Abbott this Friday at rival Aquilla, and China Spring (5-1) also begins district by hosting Alvarado. Mart (6-0, 2-0) heads to Frost.

No. 3 Crawford (5-0, 2-0) is also among the ranks of Centex undefeated teams, and the Pirates host Marlin (2-3, 2-0) in a highly anticipated clash on Friday night. Also undefeated are No. 5 Chilton and No. 8 Bremond, both ranked in Class 2A Division II, and they'll face off in the presumptive district title bout at Featherston Field on Friday.

Cameron Yoe (3-2, 1-0) took a week off after its upset win over Lorena and stayed ranked at No. 10. The Yoemen host Academy this week.

In six-man, Oglesby (6-0) was the only Centex team to move in the rankings, rising one spot after a 45-point win to No. 5 in Class 1A Division II after the team ahead of the Tigers slipped one rung after losing to the No. 1 squad in D-II. The Tigers play in a three-team district, so they won't get going in district play until Oct. 28. Meanwhile, No. 4 Jonesboro (5-1) will begin play in its five-team district this week coming off an 81-35 win over Austin Hill Country.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Houston King, 38-3 1

2 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Del Valle, 73-7 2

3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) Idle 3

4 Duncanville (4-0) Idle 4

5 Katy (6-0) W: Katy Jordan, 70-13 5

6 Denton Guyer (6-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 56-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 50-7 7

8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) Idle 8

9 Allen (5-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-14 9

10 Arlington Martin (5-1) W: Arlington Lamar, 74-22 11

11 DeSoto (4-1) Idle 12

12 Dallas Highland Park (5-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 35-28 10

13 SA Northside Brennan (4-1) W: SA Northside O’Connor, 41-6 13

14 Spring Westfield (4-1) W: Spring DeKaney, 50-15 14

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0) W: Alief Hastings, 49-7 15

16 Dripping Springs (5-0) W: Buda Johnson, 35-0 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (4-1) W: Manor, 34-6 17

18 Prosper (5-1) W: Little Elm, 59-6 18

19 Round Rock (5-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 32-16 19

20 Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 37-34 20

21 Klein Cain (5-0) W: Klein, 48-34 21

22 Klein Collins (5-0) W: Waller, 44-19 23

23 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) Idle 24

24 North Crowley (5-0) Idle 25

25 Humble Summer Creek (3-2) W: Humble, 28-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Jersey Village

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Longview (5-0) Idle 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) W: NRH Birdville, 54-28 2

3 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: FW South Hills, 50-0 3

4 College Station (4-1) W: Georgetown East View, 68-10 5

5 Port Arthur Memorial (5-0) W: Crosby, 20-13 4

6 Aledo (4-2) W: Lewisville The Colony, 52-7 7

7 Frisco Reedy (6-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 38-7 8

8 Amarillo Tascosa (5-1) W: Abilene, 36-14 9

9 Lancaster (3-2) Idle 10

10 Richmond Foster (5-1) L: Magnolia West, 12-7 6

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (5-0) Idle 1

2 Liberty Hill (5-1) W: Bastrop Cedar Creek, 70-10 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (4-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-0 3

4 Texarkana Texas (5-1) W: Mount Pleasant, 58-27 4

5 Grapevine (4-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 44-26 8

6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) Idle 6

7 Montgomery Lake Creek (6-0) W: Montgomery, 80-55 7

8 WF Rider (3-2) Idle 9

9 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) Idle 10

10 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-3) W: Dallas Spruce, 48-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Colleyville Heritage

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (6-0) W: Brownwood, 42-21 1

2 China Spring (5-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 49-16 2

3 CC Calallen (6-0) W: Kingsville, 64-3 3

4 Boerne (5-0) Idle 4

5 Anna (5-0) Idle 5

6 Celina (4-1) Idle 6

7 Lumberton (4-1) Idle 7

8 Kaufman (4-1) Idle 10

9 Canyon (6-0) W: Andrews, 44-30 NR

10 Lindale (4-2) W: Athens, 63-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Somerset, No. 9 Brownwood

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (6-0) W: Brownsboro, 69-13 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) Idle 4

4 Cuero (4-1) Idle 5

5 Silsbee (6-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 56-6 6

6 Bellville (6-0) W: West Columbia, 35-21 7

7 Wimberley (5-0) Idle 8

8 WF Hirschi (4-1) L: Decatur, 35-19 3

9 Glen Rose (4-1) Idle NR

10 Aubrey (4-2) W: Gainesville, 63-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Hamshire-Fannett, No. 10 Center

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Franklin (6-0) W: Rockdale, 63-42 1

2 Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Bonham, 68-12 2

3 Columbus (6-0) W: Madisonville, 56-28 3

4 Grandview (4-1) Idle 4

5 Malakoff (5-1) W: Fairfield, 47-3 5

6 Bushland (6-0) W: EP Riverside, 56-14 6

7 Breckenridge (5-0) Idle 7

8 Winnsboro (6-0) W: Commerce, 55-0 8

9 Llano (6-0) W: Luling, 51-12 9

10 Cameron Yoe (3-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Gunter (4-0) Idle 1

2 Holliday (5-0) W: Snyder, 48-14 2

3 Newton (5-1) W: Anderson-Shiro, 69-0 3

4 Bells (4-1) Idle 4

5 Canadian (3-2) W: Canyon Randall, 56-21 5

6 New London West Rusk (3-2) Idle 6

7 Poth (4-1) Idle 7

8 Palmer (5-0) W: Blooming Grove, 28-14 8

9 Lexington (5-0) W: Caldwell, 34-6 9

10 Wall (4-1) W: Mason, 14-6 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 55-6 1

2 Hawley (5-0) Idle 2

3 Crawford (5-0) W: Valley Mills, 48-7 3

4 Shiner (5-1) W: Bloomington, 62-14 4

5 Refugio (5-1) W: Three Rivers, 58-7 5

6 Coleman (5-1) W: San Saba, 49-0 6

7 Stratford (5-0) W: Perryton, 28-21 7

8 Cisco (5-1) W: Winters, 60-6 8

9 Tolar (5-0) W: Hamilton, 56-7 9

10 Centerville (3-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (6-0) W: Hico, 78-0 1

2 Burton (5-0) W: Yorktown, 40-0 2

3 Wellington (4-1) Idle 3

4 Wink (5-0) Idle 4

5 Chilton (5-0) Idle 5

6 Price Carlisle (5-0) Idle 6

7 Santo (5-0) W: Muenster, 21-17 7

8 Bremond (5-0) W: Windthorst, 54-21 8

9 Albany (3-2) Idle 9

10 Granger (4-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Abbott (6-0) W: Gail Borden County, 46-0 1

2 Westbrook (4-1) Idle 2

3 May (5-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-12 3

4 Jonesboro (5-1) W: Austin Hill Country, 81-35 4

5 Rankin (5-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 60-12 5

6 Happy (4-1) Idle 6

7 Garden City (5-1) W: Van Horn, 81-36 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (5-0) W: Leakey, 61-6 8

9 Gordon (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 62-14 9

10 Medina (6-0) W: SA Brooks, 52-7 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (5-0) W: Loraine, 61-30 1

2 Richland Springs (4-0) Idle 2

3 Cherokee (5-0) Idle 3

4 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Fort Davis, 66-30 4

5 Oglesby (6-0) W: Gustine, 64-14 6

6 Loraine (5-1) L: Benjamin, 61-30 5

7 Sanderson (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 54-52 7

8 Whitharral (5-1) W: Nazareth, 54-24 10

9 Paducah (5-1) L: Follett, 62-60 9

10 Rising Star (5-1) W: Woodson, 54-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Jayton

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) Idle 1

2 Austin Regents (5-0) W: Victoria St. Joseph, 51-12 3

3 Houston St. Thomas (5-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 35-14 4

4 Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 39-35 5

5 FW Christian (5-0) W: Dallas Christian, 35-24 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas Christian

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (6-0) W: Beaumont Legacy Christian, 58-8 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: Houston St. Francis, 47-0 2

3 Lucas Christian (6-0) W: Wylie Prep, 62-16 4

4 Baytown Christian (6-0) W: Brazosport Christian, 62-14 NR

5 FW Covenant Classical (4-1) W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 63-16 5

Dropped out: No. 3 Plano Coram Deo