9 Centex football teams stay mostly steady in statewide rankings

There was little movement among Central Texas teams in this week's statewide rankings produced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
No. 1 Mart, No. 1 Abbott and No. 2 China Spring are the top-ranked teams in the area, all romping to easy wins on Friday night. District play begins for undefeated Abbott this Friday at rival Aquilla, and China Spring (5-1) also begins district by hosting Alvarado. Mart (6-0, 2-0) heads to Frost.
No. 3 Crawford (5-0, 2-0) is also among the ranks of Centex undefeated teams, and the Pirates host Marlin (2-3, 2-0) in a highly anticipated clash on Friday night. Also undefeated are No. 5 Chilton and No. 8 Bremond, both ranked in Class 2A Division II, and they'll face off in the presumptive district title bout at Featherston Field on Friday.
Cameron Yoe (3-2, 1-0) took a week off after its upset win over Lorena and stayed ranked at No. 10. The Yoemen host Academy this week.
In six-man, Oglesby (6-0) was the only Centex team to move in the rankings, rising one spot after a 45-point win to No. 5 in Class 1A Division II after the team ahead of the Tigers slipped one rung after losing to the No. 1 squad in D-II. The Tigers play in a three-team district, so they won't get going in district play until Oct. 28. Meanwhile, No. 4 Jonesboro (5-1) will begin play in its five-team district this week coming off an 81-35 win over Austin Hill Country.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Houston King, 38-3 1
2 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Del Valle, 73-7 2
3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) Idle 3
4 Duncanville (4-0) Idle 4
5 Katy (6-0) W: Katy Jordan, 70-13 5
6 Denton Guyer (6-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 56-7 6
7 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 50-7 7
8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) Idle 8
9 Allen (5-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-14 9
10 Arlington Martin (5-1) W: Arlington Lamar, 74-22 11
11 DeSoto (4-1) Idle 12
12 Dallas Highland Park (5-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 35-28 10
13 SA Northside Brennan (4-1) W: SA Northside O’Connor, 41-6 13
14 Spring Westfield (4-1) W: Spring DeKaney, 50-15 14
15 Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0) W: Alief Hastings, 49-7 15
16 Dripping Springs (5-0) W: Buda Johnson, 35-0 16
17 Austin Vandegrift (4-1) W: Manor, 34-6 17
18 Prosper (5-1) W: Little Elm, 59-6 18
19 Round Rock (5-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 32-16 19
20 Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 37-34 20
21 Klein Cain (5-0) W: Klein, 48-34 21
22 Klein Collins (5-0) W: Waller, 44-19 23
23 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) Idle 24
24 North Crowley (5-0) Idle 25
25 Humble Summer Creek (3-2) W: Humble, 28-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Jersey Village
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Longview (5-0) Idle 1
2 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) W: NRH Birdville, 54-28 2
3 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: FW South Hills, 50-0 3
4 College Station (4-1) W: Georgetown East View, 68-10 5
5 Port Arthur Memorial (5-0) W: Crosby, 20-13 4
6 Aledo (4-2) W: Lewisville The Colony, 52-7 7
7 Frisco Reedy (6-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 38-7 8
8 Amarillo Tascosa (5-1) W: Abilene, 36-14 9
9 Lancaster (3-2) Idle 10
10 Richmond Foster (5-1) L: Magnolia West, 12-7 6
Dropped out: None
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Argyle (5-0) Idle 1
2 Liberty Hill (5-1) W: Bastrop Cedar Creek, 70-10 2
3 Fort Bend Marshall (4-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-0 3
4 Texarkana Texas (5-1) W: Mount Pleasant, 58-27 4
5 Grapevine (4-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 44-26 8
6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) Idle 6
7 Montgomery Lake Creek (6-0) W: Montgomery, 80-55 7
8 WF Rider (3-2) Idle 9
9 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) Idle 10
10 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-3) W: Dallas Spruce, 48-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Colleyville Heritage
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Stephenville (6-0) W: Brownwood, 42-21 1
2 China Spring (5-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 49-16 2
3 CC Calallen (6-0) W: Kingsville, 64-3 3
4 Boerne (5-0) Idle 4
5 Anna (5-0) Idle 5
6 Celina (4-1) Idle 6
7 Lumberton (4-1) Idle 7
8 Kaufman (4-1) Idle 10
9 Canyon (6-0) W: Andrews, 44-30 NR
10 Lindale (4-2) W: Athens, 63-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Somerset, No. 9 Brownwood
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Carthage (6-0) W: Brownsboro, 69-13 1
2 Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) Idle 4
4 Cuero (4-1) Idle 5
5 Silsbee (6-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 56-6 6
6 Bellville (6-0) W: West Columbia, 35-21 7
7 Wimberley (5-0) Idle 8
8 WF Hirschi (4-1) L: Decatur, 35-19 3
9 Glen Rose (4-1) Idle NR
10 Aubrey (4-2) W: Gainesville, 63-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Hamshire-Fannett, No. 10 Center
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Franklin (6-0) W: Rockdale, 63-42 1
2 Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Bonham, 68-12 2
3 Columbus (6-0) W: Madisonville, 56-28 3
4 Grandview (4-1) Idle 4
5 Malakoff (5-1) W: Fairfield, 47-3 5
6 Bushland (6-0) W: EP Riverside, 56-14 6
7 Breckenridge (5-0) Idle 7
8 Winnsboro (6-0) W: Commerce, 55-0 8
9 Llano (6-0) W: Luling, 51-12 9
10 Cameron Yoe (3-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Gunter (4-0) Idle 1
2 Holliday (5-0) W: Snyder, 48-14 2
3 Newton (5-1) W: Anderson-Shiro, 69-0 3
4 Bells (4-1) Idle 4
5 Canadian (3-2) W: Canyon Randall, 56-21 5
6 New London West Rusk (3-2) Idle 6
7 Poth (4-1) Idle 7
8 Palmer (5-0) W: Blooming Grove, 28-14 8
9 Lexington (5-0) W: Caldwell, 34-6 9
10 Wall (4-1) W: Mason, 14-6 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 55-6 1
2 Hawley (5-0) Idle 2
3 Crawford (5-0) W: Valley Mills, 48-7 3
4 Shiner (5-1) W: Bloomington, 62-14 4
5 Refugio (5-1) W: Three Rivers, 58-7 5
6 Coleman (5-1) W: San Saba, 49-0 6
7 Stratford (5-0) W: Perryton, 28-21 7
8 Cisco (5-1) W: Winters, 60-6 8
9 Tolar (5-0) W: Hamilton, 56-7 9
10 Centerville (3-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Mart (6-0) W: Hico, 78-0 1
2 Burton (5-0) W: Yorktown, 40-0 2
3 Wellington (4-1) Idle 3
4 Wink (5-0) Idle 4
5 Chilton (5-0) Idle 5
6 Price Carlisle (5-0) Idle 6
7 Santo (5-0) W: Muenster, 21-17 7
8 Bremond (5-0) W: Windthorst, 54-21 8
9 Albany (3-2) Idle 9
10 Granger (4-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Abbott (6-0) W: Gail Borden County, 46-0 1
2 Westbrook (4-1) Idle 2
3 May (5-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-12 3
4 Jonesboro (5-1) W: Austin Hill Country, 81-35 4
5 Rankin (5-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 60-12 5
6 Happy (4-1) Idle 6
7 Garden City (5-1) W: Van Horn, 81-36 7
8 Mertzon Irion County (5-0) W: Leakey, 61-6 8
9 Gordon (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 62-14 9
10 Medina (6-0) W: SA Brooks, 52-7 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Benjamin (5-0) W: Loraine, 61-30 1
2 Richland Springs (4-0) Idle 2
3 Cherokee (5-0) Idle 3
4 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Fort Davis, 66-30 4
5 Oglesby (6-0) W: Gustine, 64-14 6
6 Loraine (5-1) L: Benjamin, 61-30 5
7 Sanderson (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 54-52 7
8 Whitharral (5-1) W: Nazareth, 54-24 10
9 Paducah (5-1) L: Follett, 62-60 9
10 Rising Star (5-1) W: Woodson, 54-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Jayton
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) Idle 1
2 Austin Regents (5-0) W: Victoria St. Joseph, 51-12 3
3 Houston St. Thomas (5-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 35-14 4
4 Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 39-35 5
5 FW Christian (5-0) W: Dallas Christian, 35-24 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas Christian
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Conroe Covenant (6-0) W: Beaumont Legacy Christian, 58-8 1
2 Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: Houston St. Francis, 47-0 2
3 Lucas Christian (6-0) W: Wylie Prep, 62-16 4
4 Baytown Christian (6-0) W: Brazosport Christian, 62-14 NR
5 FW Covenant Classical (4-1) W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 63-16 5
Dropped out: No. 3 Plano Coram Deo