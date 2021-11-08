9 Centex teams ranked in final Texas high school football poll of season

Heading into the playoffs begin this Friday night, nine local teams are ranked in the final version of the Texas Football rankings.
Mart and Live Oak Classical School, both undefeated at 10-0, went wire-to-wire in the top spot.
The Panthers have allowed only 39 points all season long, with only one team, Whitney, scoring double-digits against them (13). Mart has shut out its last three opponents, 204-0.
The Falcons were also dominant, winning every game by the 45-point mercy rule except one, an 84-80 shootout with Plano Coram Deo. Live Oak has scored 658 points this year.
La Vega ends the year ranked No. 9 after capturing the No. 2 seed out of District 5-4A Div. I. The Pirates' 7-3 record is a testament to its tough schedule, which included losses to No. 2 Stephenville, No. 1 Austin LBJ and No. 5 Argyle, the defending state champion.
Undefeated China Spring (10-0) sits No. 5 as a reward for its dominating campaign, culminating in a 48-7 payback win over Connally after last year's Week 11 overtime classic. The Cougars rolled through district with an average score of 52-9, only giving up multiple touchdowns once.
The No. 4 West Trojans made history, becoming just the fourth team in school history to go undefeated in the regular season. A 10-0 record also meant that the Trojans dispatched nemesis Grandview, 28-20, in a Week 10 classic.
The No. 5 Lorena Leopards didn't let an 0-2 start faze them, reeling off eight straight wins to win the district crown in a loaded loop. Those two losses, BTW, were to state-ranked teams in 3AD2 No. 1 Franklin, last year's state finalist, and 4AD1 No. 5 China Spring.
Something for local fans to keep an eye out for: West and Lorena could meet in the Class 3A Div. I state title game, though the Trojans are on the more loaded side of the bracket with No. 1 Jim Ned and No. 2 Brock, plus a likely rematch with No. 3 Mount Vernon, which would come in the region final.
No. 4 Crawford is no stranger to regular-season dominance and the Pirates rarely allowed opposing teams to score en route to a 10-0 record and the district crown. They will be looking to build on last year's state semifinal appearance, and with no other state-ranked teams in Region 2, plus the top three teams on the other side of the bracket, the path looks favorable.
Six-man football fans may be salivating for a possible meeting of 10-0 local squads in No. 2 Jonesboro and No. 3 Abbott, which could occur in the state semifinals. The Eagles, however, will have to get past No. 1 May in the second round and No. 4 Water Valley in the regional final. Those squads are ranked first and second by a wide margin over anyone else in Division I, according to the SixManFootball.com algorithm.
The final high school rankings at the end of the regular season by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (10-0) W: Lake Travis, 63-21 1
2 Katy (10-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 66-15 2
3 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 62-14 3
4 Duncanville (8-1) W: Waco , 76-0 4
5 Rockwall-Heath (9-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 56-13 5
6 Spring Westfield (10-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 63-14 6
7 Galena Park North Shore (9-1) Idle 7
8 Spring (9-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 65-13 9
9 Denton Guyer (9-1) Idle 10
10 Humble Atascocita (8-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 37-7 11
11 SA Northside Brennan (10-0) W: SA Marshall, 56-23 12
12 Rockwall (8-2) W: North Mesquite, 49-13 13
13 Arlington Martin (8-2) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 61-0 14
14 Euless Trinity (9-1) W: FW Paschal, 49-8 15
15 Cibolo Steele (10-0) W: Smithson Valley, 20-6 16
16 Midland Legacy (8-1) W: Odessa Permian, 34-21 17
17 Allen (8-2) W: Denton Braswell, 53-28 19
18 The Woodlands (8-2) W: The Woodlands College Park, 45-14 20
19 Lake Travis (8-2) L: Austin Westlake, 63-21 8
20 Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-1) W: Fort Bend Travis, 31-17 21
21 DeSoto (8-2) W: Waxahachie, 35-29 22
22 Dickinson (8-2) W: Houston Clear Lake, 55-14 23
23 Jersey Village (10-0) W: Cypress Creek, 63-21 24
24 Katy Tompkins (9-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 72-7 25
25 Garland (10-0) W: South Garland, 70-14 NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (9-1) W: Frisco Lone Star, 7-6 1
2 College Station (10-0) W: Magnolia West, 41-20 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (9-1) W: Wylie East, 38-20 3
4 Colleyville Heritage (9-1) W: Mansfield Legacy, 55-13 6
5 Frisco Lone Star (8-2) L: Denton Ryan, 7-6 5
6 Dripping Springs (10-0) W: Seguin, 32-31 7
7 Manvel (8-2) W: Houston Milby, 62-0 8
8 Katy Paetow (9-1) W: Angleton, 55-13 9
9 Pflugerville Weiss (9-1) W: Georgetown, 63-42 NR
10 Lancaster (9-1) W: Dallas White, 28-6 NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Aledo (10-0) W: Cleburne, 77-7 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 56-0 3
3 Ennis (10-0) W: Corsicana, 48-0 4
4 Lubbock Cooper (9-1) W: Canyon Randall, 48-0 5
5 Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-1) W: Dallas Jefferson, 71-0 6
6 Texarkana Texas (9-0) W: Whitehouse, 34-7 7
7 Montgomery (10-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 56-45 8
8 SA Alamo Heights (10-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 24-7 9
9 Lucas Lovejoy (9-1) L: Frisco Liberty, 27-24 2
10 Crosby (8-2) W: Nederland, 31-17 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Austin LBJ (10-0) W: Taylor, 77-8 1
2 Stephenville (10-0) W: Brownwood, 63-7 2
3 El Campo (9-1) W: Needville, 56-21 3
4 Melissa (8-2) W: Kaufman, 17-2 4
5 Argyle (9-1) W: Paris, 52-30 5
6 Kilgore (9-1) W: Lindale, 65-58 6
7 WF Hirschi (8-2) W: Lake Worth, 29-17 7
8 CC Calallen (9-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 33-21 8
9 La Vega (7-3) W: Waxahachie Life, 60-6 9
10 Vidor (8-1) W: Lumberton, 28-27 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Carthage (9-0) W: Shepherd, 56-0 1
2 Gilmer (9-1) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 55-14 2
3 Celina (8-1) W: Sanger, 70-0 3
4 West Orange-Stark (8-1) W: Bridge City, 42-0 4
5 China Spring (10-0) W: Connally, 48-7 5
6 Bellville (10-0) W: Sweeny, 56-10 6
7 Cuero (9-1) W: Gonzales, 51-6 7
8 Sinton (9-1) W: Ingleside, 30-13 8
9 Wimberley (8-2) W: Austin Achieve, 66-3 9
10 Van (10-0) W: Brownsboro, 48-21 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (10-0) W: Clyde, 35-7 1
2 Brock (10-0) W: Pilot Point, 47-13 2
3 Mount Vernon (10-0) W: Howe, 56-6 3
4 West (10-0) W: Maypearl, 65-0 4
5 Lorena (8-2) W: Rockdale, 56-0 5
6 Columbus (8-2) W: Boling, 28-20 6
7 Hallettsville (8-2) W: Hitchcock, 45-24 8
8 Edna (8-2) Idle 9
9 Grandview (8-2) Idle 10
10 Malakoff (7-3) W: Fairfield, 41-7 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Franklin (10-0) Idle 1
2 Gunter (10-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 49-7 2
3 Childress (9-0) W: Canadian, 34-13 3
4 Holliday (10-0) W: Henrietta, 56-13 4
5 New London West Rusk (10-0) W: Quitman, 49-7 5
6 Lubbock Roosevelt (10-0) W: Idalou, 34-21 7
7 Newton (8-1) W: Corrigan-Camden, 62-7 6
8 Waskom (9-1) W: New Diana, 85-14 8
9 Abernathy (9-1) W: Coahoma, 49-14 9
10 Odem (10-0) Idle 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Refugio (10-0) W: Freer, 68-0 1
2 Shiner (10-0) W: Schulenburg, 46-2 2
3 Timpson (8-0) W: Shelbyville, 56-14 3
4 Crawford (10-0) W: Valley Mills, 45-7 4
5 Hawley (10-0) W: Forsan, 24-21 5
6 New Deal (9-1) W: Sundown, 42-14 6
7 Beckville (10-0) W: Frankston, 71-8 7
8 Mason (9-1) W: Ozona, 53-22 8
9 Coleman (9-0) W: Winters, 42-0 9
10 Forsan (9-1) L: Hawley, 24-21 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Mart (10-0) W: Wortham, 49-0 1
2 Muenster (10-0) W: Petrolia, 53-6 2
3 Windthorst (9-1) W: Era, 60-0 3
4 Albany (9-0) W: Cross Plains, 61-3 4
5 Stratford (9-1) W: Booker, 67-6 5
6 Falls City (9-1) W: Woodsboro, 48-0 6
7 Tenaha (8-2) Idle:, 7
8 Clarendon (9-1) W: Shamrock, 42-41 8
9 Wellington (6-3) W: Wheeler, 56-20 9
10 McCamey (8-1) W: Seagraves, 51-22 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 May (10-0) W: Lingleville, 54-8 1
2 Jonesboro (10-0) Idle 2
3 Abbott (10-0) W: Penelope, 56-0 3
4 Water Valley (10-0) W: Paint Rock, 47-0 4
5 Rankin (9-1) W: Garden City, 82-58 5
6 Springlake-Earth (8-1) W: Kress, 60-14 6
7 Sterling City (8-2) W: Robert Lee, 56-0 7
8 Westbrook (6-4) W: Bronte, 50-0 10
9 Hermleigh (10-0) Idle 9
10 Spur (9-1) W: Paducah, 100-54 NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (10-0) W: Jayton, 82-36 1
2 Strawn (10-0) W: Gordon, 83-38 2
3 Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 54-0 3
4 Balmorhea (8-1) W: Sanderson, 52-6 4
5 Follett (10-0) W: Hedley, 54-6 5
6 Anton (9-0) W: Lazbuddie, 68-48 6
7 Throckmorton (10-0) W: Woodson, 50-0 8
8 Benjamin (10-0) W: Harrold, forfeit 9
9 Jayton (9-1) L: Matador Motley County, 82-36 7
10 Lamesa Klondike (9-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 67-8 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (10-0) W: Austin Brentwood, 49-7 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) W: FW All Saints, 65-28 2
3 Houston Kinkaid (8-2) W: Episcopal School of Dallas, 42-17 NR
4 Arlington Grace Prep (9-0) W: Arlington Pantego, 31-13 NR
5 SA Cornerstone (6-3) Idle 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Live Oak (9-0) idle 1
2 Marble Falls Faith (9-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 64-8 2
3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (8-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Veritas (9-1) W: Round Rock Concordia, 78-22 4
5 Texas School for the Deaf (8-1) W: SA Lutheran, 74-25 5