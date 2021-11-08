9 Centex teams ranked in final Texas high school football poll of season

The No. 4 West Trojans made history, becoming just the fourth team in school history to go undefeated in the regular season. A 10-0 record also meant that the Trojans dispatched nemesis Grandview, 28-20, in a Week 10 classic.

The No. 5 Lorena Leopards didn't let an 0-2 start faze them, reeling off eight straight wins to win the district crown in a loaded loop. Those two losses, BTW, were to state-ranked teams in 3AD2 No. 1 Franklin, last year's state finalist, and 4AD1 No. 5 China Spring.

Something for local fans to keep an eye out for: West and Lorena could meet in the Class 3A Div. I state title game, though the Trojans are on the more loaded side of the bracket with No. 1 Jim Ned and No. 2 Brock, plus a likely rematch with No. 3 Mount Vernon, which would come in the region final.

No. 4 Crawford is no stranger to regular-season dominance and the Pirates rarely allowed opposing teams to score en route to a 10-0 record and the district crown. They will be looking to build on last year's state semifinal appearance, and with no other state-ranked teams in Region 2, plus the top three teams on the other side of the bracket, the path looks favorable.