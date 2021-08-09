A fresh football start: Waco High, Midway, University roll into new season

The Waco High Lions, Midway Panthers and University Trojans took the field during the hottest part of the day on Monday.
They were practicing football, but also the concept of mind over matter. If you don’t mind the heat, the temperature doesn’t matter. And for all three, the desire to get back on the right side of a winning football season quashed all other factors.
For the Waco-area Class 6A and 5A football teams, August football was finally back.
Football programs in UIL 1A through 4A began preseason practice on Aug. 2, schools in 5A and 6A that held after-school workouts in the spring had to wait until Monday to officially start the season.
But that delay wasn’t as much of a hindrance as it once would have been. For the last two summers, the UIL has permitted coaches to do some sport-specific training in the summer.
New Midway coach Shane Anderson, who took the Panthers head football coach post in June, said the football work they were able to do could prove to be vital going forward.
“Thank God for the UIL allowing us the skill-specific, sport-specific time,” Anderson said. “If we didn’t have that, we would really be against the wall. We’ve been able to pretty much put in (offensive and defensive schemes that) we want to put in.”
Players at Midway, Waco High and University all have something in common as the preseason gets going. The Panthers, Lions and Trojans all have new coaches.
Waco High is now led by Linden Heldt. He came to the Lions from South Grand Prairie where he was defensive coordinator for the last six seasons.
University’s new head coach is Kent Laster, who is guiding the Trojans after serving as the head coach at Little Rock (Ark.) Central the last three seasons.
And Anderson departed his alma mater at Connally to come to Midway.
All three are in their first preseason camp at their schools, but Heldt and Laster, who were hired in late January, had the advantage of working with their athletes in the spring.
“The biggest thing is you really learn what you have and you really are able to evaluate your athletes and the strengths and maybe the deficits of your team,” Heldt said. “Spring was huge for us from that standpoint. It gave us some time over the summer to put together a plan to get our kids to perform to their best.”
The awkward COVID-19 season last fall had varying effects on teams at all levels of high school football. It was particularly damaging to the University program as multiple shutdowns limited the Trojans to playing seven games.
“Our numbers were very good prior to COVID. They have not been as good because all the things that a lot of people are dealing with,” Laster said. “Football is a game of attrition. Sooner or later, you find out if you have second-team guys that are just as good as first-team guys. Do you even have a third-team player? That’s the difference with a lot of teams is the depth. We’re working on that.”
The numbers game was important on the first day of practice at University, Waco High and Midway.
Although Anderson had less time to get to know his roster than his counterparts at Waco High and University, the Panthers have more athletes to work with than the other two.
“We’re close to 300 kids,” Anderson said. “That’s big-time numbers. You can’t ever have too many and it gives you a better opportunity to find players.”
At Waco High, developing depth through the number of kids in the program is a long-term goal that has to be addressed immediately.
“We knew that numbers was an issue,” Heldt said. “We know from experience that we are going to have to spend a lot of time with our underclassmen, with our middle school kids being able to grow that back. That becomes the foundation of the future. That’s where we did spend a lot of time. We had very good numbers in freshman camp. We’ve been very happy with who’s showing up and our numbers.”
Laster has already put his mark on the University program, most tangibly by having a new Trojan logo designed for the team’s helmets. He said he’s worked with a group of players to develop a leadership core and they have established goals for the program.
It’s not all about the number of wins at the end of the season. University, which is trying to snap an 11-year playoff drought, is merely trying to establish a foundation in its first season under Laster.
“No. 1 is everybody being there, in attendance, showing up with a great attitude,” Laster said. “You’ve got to start the right way. Everybody shows up on time, ready to go, got their equipment. That is our No. 1 goal.”