A fresh football start: Waco High, Midway, University roll into new season

“Our numbers were very good prior to COVID. They have not been as good because all the things that a lot of people are dealing with,” Laster said. “Football is a game of attrition. Sooner or later, you find out if you have second-team guys that are just as good as first-team guys. Do you even have a third-team player? That’s the difference with a lot of teams is the depth. We’re working on that.”

The numbers game was important on the first day of practice at University, Waco High and Midway.

Although Anderson had less time to get to know his roster than his counterparts at Waco High and University, the Panthers have more athletes to work with than the other two.

“We’re close to 300 kids,” Anderson said. “That’s big-time numbers. You can’t ever have too many and it gives you a better opportunity to find players.”

At Waco High, developing depth through the number of kids in the program is a long-term goal that has to be addressed immediately.