A lifetime labor of love: Coleman entering Waco ISD HOF

The way Coleman sees it, he’s the embodiment of the idea that, if you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

“Right now, I’m having a good time,” Coleman said. “People ask me all the time, ‘When are you going to give this up? You’ve been doing this so long.’ I tell them I enjoy what I’m doing. When I wake up, I look forward to going to work. I enjoy being with the kids. I don’t fish. I don’t play golf. This is my hobby.”

There’s no doubt that Coleman is much better at his chosen pastime than most golfers or fishermen. He was LaDainian Tomlinson’s high school coach and guided LT’s Trojans team to the regional final in 1996. That was one of several deep playoff runs University made during the Coleman era.

Since joining up with the La Vega coaching staff, Coleman has been a part of two state championship teams and two other state finalists.

Coleman’s credibility as a football coach is as solid as a giant sequoia. He has a naturally kind and gentle manner, but still gets the most out of his players. Carl Coleman saw early on how his dad managed that task.