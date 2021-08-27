A&M Consolidated feasts on University's miscues, 68-7

University was committed to running the ball out of a spread look, only passing six times for nine yards, but the Tigers did well corralling Trojan ball carriers. University rushed for 164 yards on 40 carries, averaging just 4.1 yards per carry.

Poor field position, penalties and turnovers troubled the Trojans, too.

Three Tiger takeaways allowed Consol to build a substantial first-half lead. Consol had six of its 13 drives start in Trojan territory, five of which ended in touchdowns. University was flagged 11 times for 101 yards as the Trojans dealt with a slew of procedural penalties.

Special teams proved problematic for the Trojans, too. Part of the reason Consol had short fields was due to solid return yardage. Consol’s Trace Meadows sprung a 69-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.

Despite the loss, Laster attempted to keep the Trojans’ morale up after the game, encouraging the team to come together to sing the school’s alma mater and walk through a coaches’ handshake line before heading back to the locker room. University looks to etch its first win of the season next Friday as the Trojans travel to face Granbury.