A&M Consolidated feasts on University's miscues, 68-7

COLLEGE STATION — Mistake-prone University was unable to conjure momentum in its running game and stop a strong passing attack from A&M Consolidated in the Trojans’ season-opening 68-7 loss on Friday night.
The Trojans’ lone score of the game came with 1:58 left in the game as Aidan Pina caught a tipped pass from Damarion Chambers in the end zone on fourth-and-goal.
“Bottom line, the way we played, we made mental errors all over the place and that’s not going to beat an average team, much less a team like A&M Consolidated,” said Kent Laster, University's first-year head coach. “We’ve got a lot to clean up. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’ve been here before and I’m up for the challenge.”
Playing almost three quarters, Consol senior quarterback Brodie Daniel passed for 313 yards and seven touchdowns, completing 14 of 21 passes.
In the first half alone, Daniel threw for 262 yards and six touchdowns on 10 of 14 passing to help give Consol a comfortable 48-0 lead at the intermission. The Tigers raced out to a 34-0 lead with 2:32 left in the first quarter as Daniel started the game 7 of 8 passing for 232 yards and five touchdowns.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have not that much experience,” Laster said. “They have a very good quarterback and a very good running back that ran the wheel early in the first half. Their No. 8, he’s a great receiver. Mental errors, technique, whatever it was that allowed those kinds of things to happen.”
University was committed to running the ball out of a spread look, only passing six times for nine yards, but the Tigers did well corralling Trojan ball carriers. University rushed for 164 yards on 40 carries, averaging just 4.1 yards per carry.
Poor field position, penalties and turnovers troubled the Trojans, too.
Three Tiger takeaways allowed Consol to build a substantial first-half lead. Consol had six of its 13 drives start in Trojan territory, five of which ended in touchdowns. University was flagged 11 times for 101 yards as the Trojans dealt with a slew of procedural penalties.
Special teams proved problematic for the Trojans, too. Part of the reason Consol had short fields was due to solid return yardage. Consol’s Trace Meadows sprung a 69-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Laster attempted to keep the Trojans’ morale up after the game, encouraging the team to come together to sing the school’s alma mater and walk through a coaches’ handshake line before heading back to the locker room. University looks to etch its first win of the season next Friday as the Trojans travel to face Granbury.
“They have to accept the outcome no matter what,” Laster said. “The work we put into it is revealed by the scoreboard, and if we didn’t execute, if we didn’t do what we needed to do to win, then we have to own it. … We’re not going to let our guys pout. We’re not going to let them do all of that stuff like somebody owes us anything. Nobody owes us a win, we’ve got to earn it.”