A new era: Waco High, University, Midway start season with new head coaches

For three men in three different head football coach’s offices with unique circumstances and challenges, Linden Heldt, Kent Laster and Shane Anderson actually have a lot in common.
At Waco High, Heldt enters his first season as head coach bearing the hopes of all those who long to see the Lions regain their place as a high school football force.
At University, Laster takes over a program that has been laboring to get back into playoff contention for a decade. The Trojans would rejoice if they could just break their postseason drought that goes back to 2009.
At Midway, Anderson returns as head coach after he was the defensive coordinator for fantastic Panther teams under Terry Gambill in 2013 and 2014. Midway is just one season removed from a long streak of district championships, but Anderson still faces a challenge of restoring the program’s swagger.
Three different plots. Three unique men. And yet they seem to draw from the same well of hard-won confidence and resolve.
“It’s important that our players understand what our expectations are,” Laster said. “We’ve talked with our guys about commitment, discipline and not having any excuses. Our team leadership has had more focused discussions about how to lead, how to create the culture and environment that we want for our team. In order to win, you’ve got to have winners. In order to win, you’ve also got to understand the process of becoming a winning program.”
The same idea for Heldt translates into the Lions setting their own expectations.
“To me, it’s all about us. It never has really been about who we’re playing,” He said. “If you give kids a results-oriented mindset, you always make it about other people. You’re never satisfied with what you do and you’re not going to improve in the areas you need to because you’re always looking outside. For us, it’s always going to be about us — incremental improvement and adjusting each week to a new set of goals.”
Although Anderson has the advantage of having won where he’s at, the approach is strikingly similar to his Waco ISD counterparts.
“We’re going to coach them, we’re going to love them, we’re going to teach them, we’re going to try to turn them into the best high school football player we can,” He said. “If we prepare and our kids believe and our coaching staff believes, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”
New-look University
Laster has brought his creative personality to the Trojans’ program and it’s evident as soon as you walk in his office door. In fact, the door itself is a Laster creation. This summer, he commissioned the design of a new Trojan logo and the fresh knight’s helmet is featured in a bold door wrap that also includes the crossed-axe sub logo and the slogan “Keep chopping wood.”
Just being around Laster for a few minutes is kind of like conversing with a high-energy, human version of a self-help book. That might just be what the University program needs.
The Trojans may not have forgotten their 47-game losing streak that finally ended in 2018. Former University coach and current Waco ISD assistant athletic director Rodney Smith guided the program from a winless 2017 to three wins in 2018 and four wins in 2019. However, the late start and constant setbacks during the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign took a toll on the Trojans.
Laster’s first task is to get the numbers in the University program back on a competitive level. He was excited about the participation in freshman camp a couple of weeks ago as he and the Waco ISD athletics staff have talked about making gains from middle school on up to varsity.
“We’re trying to be relevant in the city, region and state,” Laster said. “I’ve been other places and done it. I’ve had to be creative and find ways to reach kids and reach the community. We have the content out there and they can see what it’s like to have a class program.”
It will be a challenge for progress to show up in the win-loss column in 2021, but Laster and company are not content to fall back on some sort of long-range plan.
“There’s a lot of potential. I describe it as clay that you’re able to shape and mold it the way you want,” Laster said. “It might be a short process or it might be a long process, but I’m a little impatient. So is our entire coaching staff.”
Lions long to roar
Heldt knows what it means to be the Waco High football coach.
The program has a six-pack of state championships in its distant past and more recently has produced college and NFL players like Derrick Johnson, Kwame Cavil (the man Heldt replaced, incidentally), Lin Elliott and Jarred Salubi.
As Heldt has gotten settled in since being hired in late January, he’s noticed that a lot of the players parents are Waco High alumni. They remember how good the program can be because that’s where it was when they attended.
“We did home visits, but a lot of the home visits, they wanted to come up to the school,” Heldt said. “The bottom line is we connected with them. That was huge. We need to connect with our kids. They need to know that we want them here. They need to believe that this is something that goes way beyond Xs and Os. Time is love and care and concern for kids. You have to connect with kids for them to actually believe.”
Like Laster, Heldt is tasked with increasing the numbers in the Lions' football program. Waco High has some very talented players on the team this fall. But do they have the depth to go up against some of the teams on the schedule?
Heldt is preparing for this season, but he’s also thinking long term. He knows the freshman class is going to be an important group.
“You have to have those goals in place. Those goals can change in regards to who walks through that door,” Heldt said. “The bottom line is we believe we can be extremely, extremely competitive. And we believe, if we do it right, this could be a gold mine type of job because it was for so long.”
Making Midway mighty again
Anderson chose to leave his alma mater and a program that he had developed into one of the area’s best at Connally to take over at Midway.
As mentioned, he had been with the Panthers during some very good seasons at a time when Gambill used the slogan “We will win.” Not surprisingly, Anderson brought back the mantra to go along with his get-it-done attitude.
“Midway, the program, the tradition, the facilities, everything is here in place for us to be successful,” Anderson said. “We’ve hired a great staff that knows how to coach at a high level and are going to give our kids the best opportunity to be successful.”
The Panthers had good numbers in the program as they started preseason practice with almost 300 players from the freshman through senior classes. The one big challenge facing Anderson and his staff was a slight recession in Midway’s swagger on the field. The Panthers limped to a 2-7 record last fall and lost blowouts against Austin Westlake, Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill.
At Connally, Anderson had raised the Cadets’ profile to a place where college recruiters were consistently coming through the door. Connally’s 2019 signing class included four players headed to three difference Football Bowl Subdivision programs. That’s been the case recently at Midway as well with the likes of Tanner Mordecai, Ben Hicks, Orion Stewart, James Fullbright, Jaxon Player and others going on to college programs.
But Anderson said that’s not the end goal nor something he feels like he can control. Instead, he’s focused on getting Midway back in the playoffs and, like a sharp campaign manager, he has a defined path for that to happen.
“We have four main goals: make the playoffs, win a district championship, practice on Thanksgiving, play in December,” Anderson said. “Every decision we make, everything we do is going to be geared toward giving that senior class an opportunity to be a playoff football team.”
One more thing all three new coaches have in common is that they have to go up against some of the very best in the state in district play. Midway and Waco High are in District 11-6A with fifth-ranked Duncanville, 13th-ranked Cedar Hill and 15th-ranked DeSoto. University’s district, 5-5A Division II, is ruled by top-ranked Aledo.
Heldt, Laster and Anderson seem ready to run into those battles with the powerhouses.
“You can’t just chalk it up and say, 'Hey, we’re not going to win,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to limit the mistakes and be smart as a coach and smart as a play-caller and be smart as a player. When you have an opportunity to keep a drive alive, you’ve got to keep it alive. If you have an opportunity to stop a drive, you’ve got to stop that drive. That comes with taking some chances and doing some things.
“We’re not going to back down from anybody.”