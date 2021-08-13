A new era: Waco High, University, Midway start season with new head coaches

Just being around Laster for a few minutes is kind of like conversing with a high-energy, human version of a self-help book. That might just be what the University program needs.

The Trojans may not have forgotten their 47-game losing streak that finally ended in 2018. Former University coach and current Waco ISD assistant athletic director Rodney Smith guided the program from a winless 2017 to three wins in 2018 and four wins in 2019. However, the late start and constant setbacks during the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign took a toll on the Trojans.

Laster’s first task is to get the numbers in the University program back on a competitive level. He was excited about the participation in freshman camp a couple of weeks ago as he and the Waco ISD athletics staff have talked about making gains from middle school on up to varsity.

“We’re trying to be relevant in the city, region and state,” Laster said. “I’ve been other places and done it. I’ve had to be creative and find ways to reach kids and reach the community. We have the content out there and they can see what it’s like to have a class program.”

It will be a challenge for progress to show up in the win-loss column in 2021, but Laster and company are not content to fall back on some sort of long-range plan.