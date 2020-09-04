 Skip to main content
Abbott 34, Milford 14
Abbott 34, Milford 14

In Milford, Abbott back Kadyn Johnson took over late in the second quarter and early in the third to boost the Panthers to a road victory on Friday night

Johnson ran for touchdowns of 23, 34 and 26 yards to take Abbott from an 8-8 tie to a 26-14 lead that the Panthers wouldn’t relinquish.

Johnson, who rushed for 271 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18 carries, capped the night with a 57-yard sprint to the end zone.

Kane Klaus led Abbott with 13.5 tackles and Johnson pitched in 13 with six tackles for losses.

Abbott improved to 2-0 and handed Milford a loss in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

