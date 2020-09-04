Abbott 34, Milford 14

In Milford, Abbott back Kadyn Johnson took over late in the second quarter and early in the third to boost the Panthers to a road victory on Friday night
Johnson ran for touchdowns of 23, 34 and 26 yards to take Abbott from an 8-8 tie to a 26-14 lead that the Panthers wouldn’t relinquish.
Johnson, who rushed for 271 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18 carries, capped the night with a 57-yard sprint to the end zone.
Kane Klaus led Abbott with 13.5 tackles and Johnson pitched in 13 with six tackles for losses.
Abbott improved to 2-0 and handed Milford a loss in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
