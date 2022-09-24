 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Abbott 46, Avalon 0

In Abbott, the Panthers scored on a pass, a run and a pick-six all in the first quarter on the way to a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Eagles.

Abbott’s Riley Sustala intercepted a pass from Avalon QB Erick Padron midway through the first quarter and took it to the house.

Panthers QB Karsyn Johnson followed with a four-yard touchdown pass to Joey Pavelka. Johnson also ran 50 yards for the final score of the evening with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

Abbott’s Brady Schulz ran for touchdowns of 38 and 35 yards.

The Panthers improved to 5-0 and play Borden County at a neutral site on Thursday.

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

