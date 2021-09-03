Abbott 46, Milford 0

ABBOTT — The Panthers averaged nearly a first down for every carry, picking up a mercy-rule win over the Bulldogs.

Abbott rushed 14 times for 179 yards, an average of 12.8 yards a pop. (First downs are 15 yards in six-man football.) Robert Munoz did most of the damage, with 132 yards on the ground, including touchdown runs of 32, 17 and 9 yards, the final clinching the mercy rule.

Abbott (2-0) held Milford to just 60 yards of offense, led by Joey Pavelka, who had 7.5 tackles and Karsyn Johnson, Keaton Pustejovsky and Riley Sustala with five apiece.