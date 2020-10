In Penelope, the runaway train that is the Abbott Panthers so far this season kept right on going.

Abbott (7-0, 1-0 in 12-1A D-I) notched a 33-0 lead by halftime and 45ed the host Wolverines by early in the fourth quarter.

Panthers back Kadyn Johnson carried 23 times for 257 yards and seven touchdowns. Abbott now has a week off before hosting Coolidge on Oct. 23.