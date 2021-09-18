 Skip to main content
Abbott 48, Bellville Faith 0
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Abbott 48, Bellville Faith 0

BRYAN — The efficient Panthers remained undefeated with a mercy-rule dispersal of Bellville Faith on Thursday night.

Robert Munoz maintained his steady pace rushing the ball for Abbott (4-0). He carried nine times for 135 yards and scored on forays of 38, 6 and 40 yards. Abbott’s running game averaged 14.5 yards per clip, but when the Panthers needed to air it out, that worked well. Karsyn Johnson went 2 for 3 with a pair of scores – 25 and 38-yard strikes to Kane Klaus.

Abbott limited Faith to just 20 yards of offense.

