Abbott 48, Bellville Faith 0

Robert Munoz maintained his steady pace rushing the ball for Abbott (4-0). He carried nine times for 135 yards and scored on forays of 38, 6 and 40 yards. Abbott’s running game averaged 14.5 yards per clip, but when the Panthers needed to air it out, that worked well. Karsyn Johnson went 2 for 3 with a pair of scores – 25 and 38-yard strikes to Kane Klaus.