Abbott 51, Aquilla 6

ABBOTT — Kadyn Johnson, Central Texas’s leading six-man rusher, added to his substantial totals with 249 yards and five touchdowns as Abbott stayed unbeaten with a win over the rival Cougars.

Johnson scored on runs of 50, 45, 8, 52 and 39 yards. He also threw a 41-yard TD pass to Kane Klaus for the Panthers (9-0, 3-0 in District 12-1A Div. I). For Aquilla (2-7, 1-2), Brandon McIntrye had the lone score on a 1-yard run.