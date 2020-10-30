 Skip to main content
Abbott 51, Aquilla 6
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Abbott 51, Aquilla 6

Kadyn Johnson

ABBOTT — Kadyn Johnson, Central Texas’s leading six-man rusher, added to his substantial totals with 249 yards and five touchdowns as Abbott stayed unbeaten with a win over the rival Cougars.

Johnson scored on runs of 50, 45, 8, 52 and 39 yards. He also threw a 41-yard TD pass to Kane Klaus for the Panthers (9-0, 3-0 in District 12-1A Div. I). For Aquilla (2-7, 1-2), Brandon McIntrye had the lone score on a 1-yard run.

